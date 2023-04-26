Zay Flowers is your favorite 2023 NFL Draft prospect

There are a lot of interesting players in the 2023 NFL Draft Class, but I would challenge you to find one as great at football and as entertaining in life as Boston College WR Zay Flowers.

Seriously. Watch this interview I did with him. He is delightful.

Our friends at Gillette were indeed kind enough to set up the conversation that we had with Zay and we went all over the place:

What it was like to work out with Patrick Mahomes recently

Which wide receiver he feels he plays like (he said a faster Antonio Brown)

How it would feel to play with CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks (I’m the Cowboys guy after all)

More than anything we had a good time celebrating Zay and how his life is literally about to change. It is so cool to see how the NFL Draft can turn dreams into reality, another idea Zay touched on, and wherever he winds up I will be rooting hard for Zay.