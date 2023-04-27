NFL mock draft 2023: Final first round projection includes major shakeups

It’s almost here.

The 2023 NFL Draft is mere hours away, and finally we will have a sweet reprieve from everything that came with this cycle of the NFL Draft. This one has had everything, from athletic outliers, to Vegas sportsbooks being influenced by Reddit, our most powerful source of information.

This is the final iteration of the SB Nation mock drafts, and this one is thanks to the generator at Pro Football Network. Trades will be shown, but values can be up to the reader. It’s like a choose your own adventure book.

Final Mock Draft Pick Team Player Position College Year Pick Team Player Position College Year 1 Carolina Panthers (via CHI) Bryce Young QB Alabama Junior 2 Houston Texans Will Levis QB Kentucky Senior 3 Tennessee Titans (via ARI) CJ Stroud QB Ohio State Sophomore (RS) 4 Indianapolis Colts Anthony Richardson QB Florida Sophomore (RS) 5 Seattle Seahawks (via DEN) Jalen Carter DT Georgia Junior 6 Detroit Lions (via LAR) Will Anderson Jr. EDGE Alabama Junior 7 Las Vegas Raiders Christian Gonzalez CB Oregon Junior 8 Atlanta Falcons Tyree Wilson EDGE Texas Tech Senior 9 Chicago Bears Paris Johnson Jr. OT Ohio State Junior 10 Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Nolan Smith EDGE Georgia Senior 11 Arizona Cardinals (via TEN) Broderick Jones OT Georgia Sophomore (RS) 12 Houston Texans (via CLE) Jaxon Smith-Njigba WR Ohio State Junior 13 Green Bay Packers (via NYJ) Peter Skoronski OT Northwestern Junior 14 New England Patriots Devon Witherspoon CB Illinois Senior 15 New York Jets (via GB) Darnell Wright OT Tennessee Senior 16 Washington Commanders Brian Branch S Alabama Junior 17 Pittsburgh Steelers Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State Junior 18 Detroit Lions Deonte Banks CB Maryland Junior (RS) 19 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Anton Harrison OT Oklahoma Junior 20 Seattle Seahawks Jordan Addison WR USC Junior 21 Miami Dolphins VACATED 22 Los Angeles Chargers Bijan Robinson RB Texas Junior 23 Baltimore Ravens Quentin Johnston WR TCU Junior 24 Minnesota Vikings Zay Flowers WR Boston College Senior 25 Jacksonville Jaguars Lukas Van Ness EDGE Iowa Sophomore (RS) 26 New York Giants Joe Tipmann C Wisconsin Junior (RS) 27 Dallas Cowboys Steve Avila OG TCU Senior 28 Buffalo Bills O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida Senior 29 Cincinnati Bengals Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame Junior 30 New Orleans Saints (via DEN via MIA via SF) Myles Murphy EDGE Clemson Junior 31 Philadelphia Eagles Calijah Kancey DT Pitt Junior (RS) 32 Kansas City Chiefs Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech Senior

Making sense of what happens at 2

The Texans’ plans with the 2nd overall pick have been the subject of heavy discussion recently. From reports that the Texans could pass on all of the QBs to take an EDGE rusher, to reports that they will take a signal caller, but not the one you think they will. Reports of Will Levis being the favorite to be taken at 2 have caught a lot of fire recently, with DraftKings currently placing Levis as the favorite at +145. In addition, it seems as though multiple teams have Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson closer on their board to Alabama’s Will Anderson than many believed, in fact some might have him ahead of Anderson.

I refuse to believe that the Texans could pass on a QB at 2 in the hopes that they get one at 12. There are far too many teams that are picking later in the draft (Minnesota, Tampa Bay) who can trade up ahead of Houston at 12, and Tennessee could be in the QB market as well (we’ll get to that later). However, I do buy the smoke around Levis being Houston’s QB2 behind Bryce Young. I wouldn’t do it, but Levis is a big, strong armed passer who benefits from a boot/PA heavy offense that can take chances over the middle of the field. Texans OC Bobby Slowik comes from the Shanahan tree, which specializes in that. Young is going to be the first overall pick, but Levis could go right behind him.

Tennessee trades up to get their QB

Arizona does not want to make this pick at 3. With rumors about the Cardinals and Kyler Murray wanting Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. to play tackle, the third overall pick could be too rich to take him there. It’s clear they’re going for protection for Murray in the first round, so in the event that Stroud is not the 2nd overall pick, teams could be hitting Arizona’s line looking to trade up.

Tennessee is one of those teams. I’m a believer in the rumors that the Titans have lost faith in Malik Willis. I mean, Josh Dobbs started their last 2 games and Willis was healthy. They need to start over at QB with Ryan Tannehill getting older and his contract being voidable at the end of the upcoming season. Stroud is a cerebral, extremely accurate passer with a higher ceiling than people think. Tennessee finally gets their QB.

What happens post-Rodgers trade?

Aaron Rodgers is now a New York Jet. The two teams swapped first round picks, so I don’t think much changes in terms of their board though. At 13, I have Green Bay taking Northwestern OL Peter Skoronski. The grandson of a Packer great, Skoronski is powerful and extremely technical despite his size, and can play guard or tackle. With OT David Bakhtiari getting up there in age and having an injury history, Skoronski can play right tackle or right guard, then take the reigns from Bakhtiari when the time comes.

For the Jets, it’s all about protecting Rodgers. They’re already solidified at guard with Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker, and the hope is that Mekhi Becton is healthy enough to play left. If not, Duane Brown can play there. However, the right tackle void is still open, and they close that gap with Tennessee’s Darnell Wright. A powerful mauler at right tackle with quick feet, he can fill in right away at right tackle and hold down the right side.