NFL Draft rumors: Bijan Robinson to the Eagles, Jaxon Smith-Njigba to the Jets, and more draft-day rumors

However, we still have some time to pass before everything gets underway, which means a final spin around the league to look at the latest NFL Draft rumors.

We kick things off with a pair of rumors regarding the Philadelphia Eagles, and rumors that might be in contradiction.

Philadelphia eying Texas running back Bijan Robinson at No. 10?

The first rumor involves the Eagles and Texas running back Bijan Robinson. Robinson has been linked with Philadelphia throughout the draft process, both with their pick at No. 10, and later with their selection at No. 30.

According to this report from James Palmer of the NFL Network, the team is “eying” the Texas RB with the tenth-overall selection:

A few notes on the #eagles at 10th overall. pic.twitter.com/qw9DyaaCYY — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) April 26, 2023

However, there is one slight problem as noted by Palmer: Other teams picking in that range of the draft — perhaps the Atlanta Falcons? — are taking a long look at the running back.

The Eagles have been a common landing spot for Robinson, but perhaps Howie Roseman does not get the chance?

Philadelphia looking to trade up from No. 10 for a pass rusher?

Now we get to the other rumor regarding the Eagles as the draft approaches. According to Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network, Philadelphia is also considering coming up from tenth overall.

To add a pass rusher.

Confirmed with multiple sources- the Eagles are setting the ground work for a potential move up from pick #10 if they could get one of the pass rushers. https://t.co/Dt123MfR5q — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) April 26, 2023

In addition to Robinson, Nolan Smith has been a popular selection for the Eagles with that tenth-overall selection in recent mock drafts, as well as Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. For his part the Georgia DT believes that if he is available when Philadelphia is on the clock, he will be the pick:

If you’re there at 10, will the Eagles take you? Are you confident in that?



Jalen Carter: “Yes, sir. I believe that.” — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) April 26, 2023

So there you have it. The Eagles are either drafting Robinson, trading up for a pass rusher, or sitting pat and taking Carter.

Glad we could clear that up.

Houston Texans to trade out of No. 12?

Do you get the feeling that the Houston Texans are going to do something to truly shock us all tonight?

Because I sure have that feeling.

Early on Wednesday John McClain, one of the most plugged-in reporters in the Houston area, declared that there is no indecision at all inside the Texans organization, and as such he has slotted Will Levis into the second spot in the draft to Houston:

John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) on @1075thefan this AM:



“(Houston) has no indecision whatsoever, those are national media reports. They know what they’re going to do, they’ve just put a tight lid on it… With the 2nd pick I have them taking Will Levis in my final mock draft.” — John Crumpler (@JohnHCrumpler) April 26, 2023

As for what they might do with the 12th-overall selection? According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that might be where the trade happens, and not with the second-overall pick:

While Houston hasn’t received much trade action so far for the No. 2 pick, the Texans have explored the idea of moving off their second first-round pick, the No. 12 overall selection, per sources. Texans have made calls about moving back in round one - and also moving back up. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 26, 2023

New York Jets to trade up for Jaxon Smith-Njigba?

When the New York Jets pulled off their trade for Aaron Rodgers with the Green Bay Packers, they added a four-time MVP and immediately upgraded at the quarterback position.

One problem, however.

Now the Packers are sitting ahead of them in the first round, and both teams could be eying Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

Could that lead to the Jets trading up in the first round to add the Buckeyes WR? ESPN’s Matt Miller noted on Wednesday that New York has been doing a lot of work on Smith-Njigba, and the Jets could swing a trade up in the first round to get ahead of the Packers and add the Ohio State WR:

OH BABY:@nfldraftscout said the #Jets have been doing a ton of work on @OhioStateFB WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba ahead of the 2023 #NFLDraft.



"If you're looking for a Thursday night surprise, this could be it" hinting at a potential trade-up from No. 15 to land the dynamic playmaker! pic.twitter.com/A3ZQjJjzfz — Paul Andrew Esden Jr (@BoyGreen25) April 26, 2023

Tennessee will do “whatever it takes” for a QB

According to a report from ESPN’s Dianna Russini, the Tennessee Titans have their eyes on a quarterback, and will do “whatever it takes” to acquire that player:

This clip did not receive enough attention today



The Titans "have their eyes on a QB, and they'll do everything they can to go get him"@diannaESPN pic.twitter.com/RyN9jn7jsm — Josh Norris (@JoshNorris) April 27, 2023

As noted in the above clip

“I sat with Titans general manager Ran Carthon in his office to discuss the mood of their building,” Russini said. “We tried to get more information regarding what they’re going to do with their pick. They’re calm and prepared. Head coach Mike Vrabel and Carthon sat together for two hours and set their draft board. They’re ready to go for Thursday. What are they going to do? Carthon tells me they’re open to everything. They’re willing to stay, move down, or move up. I spoke with sources around the league. The Arizona Cardinals have taken calls from the Titans. My sense is that the Tennessee Titans have their eyes on a quarterback and they’ll do everything they can to go get him.”

Six cornerbacks in the first round?

A week ago, I posted my eight favorite prop bets for the 2023 NFL Draft. Among those listed wa the over on the number of defensive backs taken in the first round. At the time, the Over/Under was listed at 4.5, with Over the favorite at -400.

Which I still said was the play.

The conversation has shifted since then, as the most recent Over/Under for defensive backs listed by our friends over at DraftKings has the number at 5.5, with Over still the favorite, now at -195.

Still, it looks like the Over remains the play.

Why? Because beyond Devon Witherspoon, Christian Gonzalez, Joey Porter Jr., and Deonte Banks — who appear to be locks, or at least very strong possibilities for the first round — according to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network two other cornerbacks could sneak into the first round: Mississippi State’s Emmanuel Forbes, and D.J. Turner from Michigan.

Add in safety Brian Branch from Alabama, and you’re then looking at seven defensive backs in the first round.

Detroit to trade down for Jahmyr Gibbs?

As we noted earlier this week, there is late buzz ahead of the draft that Jahmyr Gibbs, and not Bijan Robinson, is the top running back in the draft. At least according to some teams and evaluators.

In the latest reporting regarding Gibbs, the Detroit Lions are linked with the Alabama running back, as part of a trade-down scenario in the first round. In his final mock draft before the real thing, Tony Pauline of Pro Football Network had the Lions drafting Notre Dame tight end Michael Mayer with the 18th selection, but also had this to say: “Tight end is a need, and Michael Mayer is more the type of player Dan Campbell prefers at the position. I think the Lions will look to trade down, and I’m told they like Jahmyr Gibbs at the bottom of Round 1.”

Let’s talk Peter Schrager

We close out this final NFL Draft rumors post with some thoughts from Peter Schrager.

The Good Morning Football host and NFL insider is someone you definitely should pay attention to, not just during the draft season but all year long. His final mock draft, plus some of his final thoughts which he shared on social media, are worth highlighting.

First, his thoughts on social media:

EVEN more Pre Draft Nuggets…

— Jets won’t reach at 15 for an OT if one of their preferred guys doesn’t fall to them

— Addison has lots of fans around the league. May go earlier than he’s been listed in any mock drafts

— DEs Murphy , Van Ness, Nolan Smith all should go 10-25 — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 27, 2023

More Draft Eve STUFF…

—Kincaid and Mayer will both go 10-25 range. LaPorta or Musgrave could sneak into first round too.

—Might not know what Houston is doing at 2 until the card is submitted. Everyone has an opinion. Seemingly all different. That’s fun.

—Wash happy w/ Howell — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 27, 2023

That note on the tight ends is fascinating. Earlier this week one of our bold predictions was a record number of tight ends in the first three rounds, and seeing Sam LaPorta and/or Luke Musgrave sneak into the first round would be a bellwether moment for that prediction.

Even more Draft Eve Stuff…

— Forbes has a lot of fans in league. At 170 pounds, he’s unapologetic about it. Teams love his physicality and attitude. 1st rounder.

— Arizona GM Ossenfort has connections to Vrabel (Titans) , Ziegler/McDaniels (Patriots) Arthur Smith (Titans) — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 27, 2023

General managers sometimes feel more comfortable executing trades with people they know well. Perhaps we see the Tennessee Titans move up to the third spot?

Some Draft Eve STUFF:

— As I’ve said for a week, both RBS will go in the first round. Gibbs somewhere 20-31 range. Bijan can go anywhere 8-31

— I see Zay Flowers, JSN, and Jordan Addison all going 10-20 range.

— Witherspoon to Detroit at 6 sounds right

—Tennessee making calls — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) April 27, 2023

Devon Witherspoon certainly does feel like a Dan Campbell selection.

Then finally, Schrager dropped his final mock draft, which has a number of notable selections, including the Titans indeed trading up with Arizona (for C.J. Stroud), Seattle trading up from 20 for Anthony Richardson, and the speedy Jalin Hyatt to the Kansas City Chiefs to close out the first night of the draft.

Happy Draft Day, Peter.