NFL Draft results 2023: Pick-by-pick tracker for every selection

The 2023 NFL Draft is here, with the Carolina Panthers ready to make a franchise-altering decision at the top of the draft. All the tea leaves are pointing to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young being the pick for Carolina, and while Young might not have ideal size for the position, he has the ideal game for the modern NFL.

While the first pick seems locked in, everything after that is anything but. While many expected the Houston Texans to simply draft a quarterback — likely Ohio State passer C.J. Stroud — with the second-overall selection, the conversation has shifted in recent days. The Texans have been linked with some defensive players, such as Tyree Wilson and Will Anderson Jr., there is a thought the Texans might trade out of that spot, and others believe Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be the pick.

We’ll know more soon, so at least we know that.

