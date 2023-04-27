NFL Draft results 2023: Pick-by-pick tracker for every selection

The 2023 NFL Draft is here, with the Carolina Panthers ready to make a franchise-altering decision at the top of the draft. All the tea leaves are pointing to Alabama quarterback Bryce Young being the pick for Carolina, and while Young might not have ideal size for the position, he has the ideal game for the modern NFL.
While the first pick seems locked in, everything after that is anything but. While many expected the Houston Texans to simply draft a quarterback — likely Ohio State passer C.J. Stroud — with the second-overall selection, the conversation has shifted in recent days. The Texans have been linked with some defensive players, such as Tyree Wilson and Will Anderson Jr., there is a thought the Texans might trade out of that spot, and others believe Kentucky quarterback Will Levis will be the pick.
We’ll know more soon, so at least we know that.
Prior to things getting started, you can read J.P. Acosta’s final mock draft, take a look at our Top 200 players in the 2023 NFL Draft, read up on some sleepers to prepare for the weekend, or even take a look at the latest NFL Draft odds thanks to our friends at DraftKings.
NFL Draft tracker 2023: Results for every pick
|Round
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Position
|School
|1
|1
|Carolina Panthers
|Bryce Young
|QB
|Alabama
|1
|2
|Houston Texans
|C.J. Stroud
|QB
|Ohio State
|1
|3
|Houston Texans
|Will Anderson
|EDGE
|Alabama
|1
|4
|Indianapolis Colts
|Anthony Richardson
|QB
|Florida
|1
|5
|Seattle Seahawks
|Devon Witherspoon
|CB
|Illinois
|1
|6
|Arizona Cardinals
|Paris Johnson
|OT
|Ohio State
|1
|7
|Las Vegas Raiders
|Tyree Wilson
|EDGE
|Texas Tech
|1
|8
|Atlanta Falcons
|Bijan Robinson
|RB
|Texas
|1
|9
|Philadelphia Eagles
|Jalen Carter
|DT
|Georgia
|1
|10
|Chicago Bears
|Darnell Wright
|OT
|Tennessee
|1
|11
|Tennessee Titans
|Peter Skoronski
|OT/OG
|Northwestern
|1
|12
|Detroit Lions
|Jahmyr Gibbs
|RB
|Alabama
|1
|13
|Green Bay Packers
|Lukas Van Ness
|Iowa
|EDGE
|1
|14
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|Broderick Jones
|OT
|Georgia
|1
|15
|New York Jets
|Will McDonald IV
|EDGE
|Iowa State
|1
|16
|Washington Commanders
|Emmanuel Forbes
|DB
|Mississippi State
|1
|17
|New England Patriots
|Christian Gonzalez
|DB
|Oregon
|1
|18
|Detroit Lions
|Jack Campbell
|LB
|Iowa State
|1
|19
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|Calijah Kancey
|DT
|Pitt
|1
|20
|Seattle Seahawks
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|WR
|Ohio State
|1
|21
|Los Angeles Chargers
|Quentin Johnston
|WR
|TCU
|1
|22
|Baltimore Ravens
|Zay Flowers
|WR
|Boston College
|1
|23
|Minnesota Vikings
|Jordan Addison
|WR
|USC
|1
|24
|New York Giants
|Deonte Banks
|CB
|Maryland
|1
|25
|Buffalo Bills
|Dalton Kincaid
|TE
|Utah
|1
|26
|Dallas Cowboys
|Mazi Smith
|DT
|Michigan
|1
|27
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|Anton Harrison
|OT
|Oklahoma
|1
|28
|Cincinnati Bengals
|Myles Murphy
|DE
|Clemson
|1
|29
|New Orleans Saints
|1
|30
|Philadelphia Eagles
|1
|31
|Kansas City Chiefs
|2
|32
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2
|33
|Arizona Cardinals
|2
|34
|Detroit Lions
|2
|35
|Indianapolis Colts
|2
|36
|Los Angeles Rams
|2
|37
|Seattle Seahawks
|2
|38
|Las Vegas Raiders
|2
|39
|Carolina Panthers
|2
|40
|New Orleans Saints
|2
|41
|Tennessee Titans
|2
|42
|Green Bay Packers
|2
|43
|New York Jets
|2
|44
|Atlanta Falcons
|2
|45
|Green Bay Packers
|2
|46
|New England Patriots
|2
|47
|Washington Commanders
|2
|48
|Detroit Lions
|2
|49
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|2
|50
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|2
|51
|Miami Dolphins
|2
|52
|Seattle Seahawks
|2
|53
|Chicago Bears
|2
|54
|Los Angeles Chargers
|2
|55
|Detroit Lions
|2
|56
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|2
|57
|New York Giants
|2
|58
|Dallas Cowboys
|2
|59
|Buffalo Bills
|2
|60
|Cincinnati Bengals
|2
|61
|Chicago Bears
|2
|62
|Philadelphia Eagles
|2
|63
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|64
|Chicago Bears
|3
|65
|Houston Texans
|3
|66
|Arizona Cardinals
|3
|67
|Denver Broncos
|3
|68
|Denver Broncos
|3
|69
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|70
|Las Vegas Raiders
|3
|71
|New Orleans Saints
|3
|72
|Tennessee Titans
|3
|73
|Houston Texans
|3
|74
|Cleveland Browns
|3
|75
|Atlanta Falcons
|3
|76
|New England Patriots
|3
|77
|Los Angeles Rams
|3
|78
|Green Bay Packers
|3
|79
|Indianapolis Colts
|3
|80
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|3
|81
|Detroit Lions
|3
|82
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|3
|83
|Seattle Seahawks
|3
|84
|Miami Dolphins
|3
|85
|Los Angeles Chargers
|3
|86
|Baltimore Ravens
|3
|87
|Minnesota Vikings
|3
|88
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|3
|89
|New York Giants
|3
|90
|Dallas Cowboys
|3
|91
|Buffalo Bills
|3
|92
|Cincinnati Bengals
|3
|93
|Carolina Panthers
|3
|94
|Philadelphia Eagles
|3
|95
|Kansas City Chiefs
|3
|96
|Arizona Cardinals
|3
|97
|Washington Commanders
|3
|98
|Cleveland Browns
|3
|99
|San Francisco 49ers
|3
|100
|Las Vegas Raiders
|3
|101
|San Francisco 49ers
|3
|102
|San Francisco 49ers
|4
|103
|Chicago Bears
|4
|104
|Houston Texans
|4
|105
|Houston Texans
|4
|106
|Indianapolis Colts
|4
|107
|New England Patriots
|4
|108
|Denver Broncos
|4
|109
|Las Vegas Raiders
|4
|110
|Atlanta Falcons
|4
|111
|Cleveland Browns
|4
|112
|New York Jets
|4
|113
|Atlanta Falcons
|4
|114
|Carolina Panthers
|4
|115
|New Orleans Saints
|4
|116
|Green Bay Packers
|4
|117
|New England Patriots
|4
|118
|Washington Commanders
|4
|119
|Minnesota Vikings
|4
|120
|New England Patriots
|4
|121
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|122
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|123
|Seattle Seahawks
|4
|124
|Baltimore Ravens
|4
|125
|Los Angeles Chargers
|4
|126
|Cleveland Browns
|4
|127
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|4
|128
|New York Giants
|4
|129
|Dallas Cowboys
|4
|130
|Buffalo Bills
|4
|131
|Cincinnati Bengals
|4
|132
|Carolina Panthers
|4
|133
|Chicago Bears
|4
|134
|Kansas City Chiefs
|4
|135
|New England Patriots
|5
|136
|Chicago Bears
|5
|137
|Buffalo Bills
|5
|138
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|139
|Denver Broncos
|5
|140
|Cleveland Browns
|5
|141
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|142
|Cleveland Browns
|5
|143
|New York Jets
|5
|144
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|145
|Carolina Panthers
|5
|146
|New Orleans Saints
|5
|147
|Tennessee Titans
|5
|148
|Chicago Bears
|5
|149
|Green Bay Packers
|5
|150
|Washington Commanders
|5
|151
|Seattle Seahawks
|5
|152
|Detroit Lions
|5
|153
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|154
|Seattle Seahawks
|5
|155
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|156
|Los Angeles Chargers
|5
|157
|Baltimore Ravens
|5
|158
|Minnesota Vikings
|5
|159
|Detroit Lions
|5
|160
|New York Giants
|5
|161
|Houston Texans
|5
|162
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|163
|Cincinnati Bengals
|5
|164
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|165
|New Orleans Saints
|5
|166
|Kansas City Chiefs
|5
|167
|Los Angeles Rams
|5
|168
|Arizona Cardinals
|5
|169
|Dallas Cowboys
|5
|170
|New York Jets
|5
|171
|Los Angeles Rams
|5
|172
|New York Giants
|5
|173
|San Francisco 49ers
|5
|174
|Las Vegas Raiders
|5
|175
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|5
|176
|Indianapolis Colts
|5
|177
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|178
|Kansas City Chiefs
|6
|179
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|180
|Arizona Cardinals
|6
|181
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|182
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|183
|Detroit Lions
|6
|184
|New England Patriots
|6
|185
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|186
|Tennessee Titans
|6
|187
|New England Patriots
|6
|188
|Houston Texans
|6
|189
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|190
|Cleveland Browns
|6
|191
|Los Angeles Rams
|6
|192
|New England Patriots
|6
|193
|Washington Commanders
|6
|194
|Detroit Lions
|6
|195
|Denver Broncos
|6
|196
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|6
|197
|Miami Dolphins
|6
|198
|Seattle Seahawks
|6
|199
|Baltimore Ravens
|6
|200
|Los Angeles Chargers
|6
|201
|Houston Texans
|6
|202
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|203
|Houston Texans
|6
|204
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|205
|Buffalo Bills
|6
|206
|Cincinnati Bengals
|6
|207
|Green Bay Packers
|6
|208
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|6
|209
|New York Giants
|6
|210
|New England Patriots
|6
|211
|Minnesota Vikings
|6
|212
|Dallas Cowboys
|6
|213
|Arizona Cardinals
|6
|214
|Las Vegas Raiders
|6
|215
|Washington Commanders
|6
|216
|San Francisco 49ers
|6
|217
|Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|218
|Chicago Bears
|7
|219
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|220
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|221
|Indianapolis Colts
|7
|222
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|223
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|224
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|225
|Atlanta Falcons
|7
|226
|Jacksonville Jaguars
|7
|227
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|228
|Tennessee Titans
|7
|229
|Cleveland Browns
|7
|230
|Houston Texans
|7
|231
|Las Vegas Raiders
|7
|232
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|233
|Washington Commanders
|7
|234
|Los Angeles Rams
|7
|235
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|236
|Indianapolis Colts
|7
|237
|Seattle Seahawks
|7
|238
|Miami Dolphins
|7
|239
|Los Angeles Chargers
|7
|240
|New York Giants
|7
|241
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|242
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|243
|New York Giants
|7
|244
|Dallas Cowboys
|7
|245
|New England Patriots
|7
|246
|Cincinnati Bengals
|7
|247
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|248
|Philadelphia Eagles
|7
|249
|Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|250
|Kansas City Chiefs
|7
|251
|Pittsburgh Steelers
|7
|252
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers
|7
|253
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|254
|New York Giants
|7
|255
|San Francisco 49ers
|7
|256
|Green Bay Packers
|7
|257
|New Orleans Saints
|7
|258
|Chicago Bears
|7
|259
|Houston Texans
