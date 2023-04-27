Why the Panthers took Bryce Young No. 1 overall in 2023 NFL Draft

What has long been suspected has now been confirmed.

Bryce Young is a Carolina Panther.

With the first pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, the Panthers selected Young, the Alabama quarterback. After executing a trade last month to move to the top of the draft board, the Panthers put themselves in position to evaluate each of the top options at QB, and pick their favorite.

Young.

While the Alabama passer might not have ideal size for the position, he brings to the table ideal traits for the modern NFL game. We highlighted one of those earlier this week, which is his ability to create explosive plays in the passing game through scheme, execution, and creativity.

But what made him the first quarterback taken tonight? A trait that he displayed on a consistent basis throughout his career in the SEC.

His ability to play at a high level in the face of pressure.

Life as a quarterback in the NFL is hard, and pressure is always present. Not the pressure of living up to a draft position, or handling criticism, but the down-to-down pressure of squaring off with some of the most imposing athletes in the world, who are trying to cause you physical harm every time you drop back into the pocket.

Bryce Young can handle pressure in the pocket.

According to charting data from Sports Info Solutions, Young threw 24 touchdown passes when pressured over the past two seasons, the most of any quarterback at the FBS level. In 2021 alone, Young threw 16 touchdowns, against just three interceptions. During the 2022 season Young posted an Adjusted Net Yards per Attempt of 6.1 when pressured, which was the third-best number from any FBS quarterback over the past two seasons. (Only Caleb Williams and Max Duggan from the past year posted a better number).

Also from SIS is this data point, which is Young’s Independent Quarterback Rating (IQR) when pressured this season:

NFL Draft Quarterback Prospects



Initial thoughts from this:



- Bryce Young plays well with or without pressure

- MASSIVE drop off from Hendon Hooker with pressure

- Maybe Jack Haener is being a little overlooked?



Shoutout to @J_Weaver97 for creating these graphics#NFLDraft pic.twitter.com/qJSZCqjVg0 — SIS Football (@football_sis) April 27, 2023

SIS defines their IQR as “Sports Info Solutions’ proprietary quarterback metric builds on the traditional Passer Rating formula by considering the value of a quarterback independent of results outside of his control such as dropped passes, dropped interceptions, throwaways, etc.”

Related Bet on Panthers 2023 futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

Looking at these numbers, Young is ready to handle the rigors of an NFL pocket.

It is a trait that shows up in the numbers, and a trait that shows up when seeing him play.

Take this touchdown against LSU:

The Tigers create multiple points of pressure, thanks to a blitz from the slot and a stunt up front. The result is that just as Young hits his drop depth, he is moved off the spot thanks to interior pressure from BJ Ojulari. Young starts to his left, but an escape route is cut off, so the QB cuts back to the right — bouncing off a defender in the process, highlighting his play-strength — before finding a receiver downfield for an explosive play.

Or take this explosive play against Tennessee, where Young climbs in the pocket and makes a throw with a defender grasping at his ankles:

This is one way that Young eludes pressure, the highlight-reel kind of moment that is currently being shown on every network covering the NFL Draft. But sometimes evading pressure requires more subtlety. A few steps here or there, a quiet slide with your feet.

Young can do that as well.

On this big play against Arkansas, Young clicks and climbs the pocket before launching a deep shot downfield, connecting with Isaiah Bond for a big gain.

Perhaps my favorite play from Young’s Alabama career is this completion to Traeshon Holden. Watch as Young deals with multiple points of pressure while scanning the full field with his eyes, and then connects with Holden on a dig route with a defender barreling down on him:

One of the toughest things about playing quarterback is a moment like this: Standing in there when you just know the big hit is coming.

But, that’s the job.

There is one last way Young can beat pressure, and this could be critical to his NFL success.

With his mind.

If you can diagnose a defense and get the ball out before the pressure has a chance to get home, you’re going to have a nice, long NFL career.

And maybe avoid some of those big hits.

On this touchdown against Mississippi, take note of how well Young executes this play. He carries out a mesh with the running back — opening to the left — before pulling the football and throwing back to his right, all with a blitz coming off the left edge:

One of the tougher parts of the modern NFL offense is a play like this for a right-handed quarterback, where you have to carry out run action to the left, but then snap your feet back and throw to the right. This requires incredibly quick feet, but quick thinking as well. Young has to decipher what the defense is doing, make sure the second-level defenders are sliding down to create a decent throwing lane, and then snap off a perfect throw with velocity and placement.

All while that slot defender is trying to put him in the hospital.

On this completion against Tennessee the Volunteers bring five after him, but Young quickly freezes the safety in the middle of the field with his eyes, before throwing the slot fade to perfection:

Even a play like this against Texas, which goes for a short gain, is instructive. The Longhorns bring a corner blitz on third and long, but watch how quickly Young spots it, and replaces the blitz with the ball:

Young’s ability to not just spot this blitz, but to speed everything up to attack it, bodes well for his future in the league.

As an NFL quarterback, you are going to face pressure in the pocket. You are going to be tested under duress.

Young’s body of work highlights a quarterback who has solved those problems in the past, and who can solve them again in the NFL.

And it is his ability under pressure which made him the first player drafted.