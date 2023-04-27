Bryce Young is the first Alabama player to go No. 1 overall in modern NFL Draft history

Weeks of speculation were confirmed on Thursday night, as the Carolina Panthers made Alabama quarterback Bryce Young the first-overall selection in the 2023 NFL Draft.

There are a number of reasons why Young was the first player taken, such as his ability to create explosive plays in the passing game as well as his knack for avoiding pressure in the pocket. Yes, there will also be questions about his size, or more accurately his frame, as he looks ahead to life in the NFL.

However, the pick also made some history for Alabama, as Young — believe it or not — is now the first player in school history drafted first overall in the modern era of the NFL draft.

Related Bet on the 2023 NFL season at DraftKings Sportsbook

Now, there are a few caveats to this. Bobby Humphrey was the first player drafted in the 1989 Supplemental Draft. Humphrey was selected by the Denver Broncos, and during his rookie season he ran for 1,151 yards and seven touchdowns for the Broncos, helping them advance to the Super Bowl.

Another caveat is the “NFL” aspect of this bit of history. Alabama quarterback Joe Namath was the first player selected in the 1965 AFL Draft, picked first overall by the New York Jets. Namath would go on to guide the Jets to a win in Super Bowl III.

(Interestingly enough, Namath also went in the first round of the 1965 NFL Draft, when the St. Louis Cardinals drafted him 12th overall).

Another Alabama player did go first overall in a draft, and that came back in the 1948 NFL Draft, when Harry Gilmer was the first player selected. He would go on to become a coach following his playing career, and spent two seasons as the head coach of the Detroit Lions.

Young is now the fourth Alabama quarterback taken in the first round of the modern NFL Draft, joining Richard Todd, Tua Tagovailoa, and Mac Jones.