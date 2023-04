NFL Draft 2023: Best remaining players after Round 1

Night one of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books.

But we are just getting started.

31 players had their NFL dreams realized on Thursday night, but we have six rounds of draft picks remaining. Rounds 2 and 3 are set to begin later tonight, and there are a lot of great players left.

Thursday night began as expected, with Alabama quarterback Bryce Young coming off the board with the first-overall selection, to the Carolina Panthers. Then, pre-draft expectations were shattered, when the Houston Texans defied the rumors that roared in the weeks before the draft, adding Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud.

Then, the Texans defied the rumors again, trading up from No. 12 in the draft into the third spot, to draft Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Perhaps the biggest surprise, at least early on Thursday night? The selection of Bijan Robinson. After months of speculating whether the Texas running back would find his way into the first round, Robinson came off the board inside the top ten, when the Atlanta Falcons made him the pick at No. 8.

Anyway, enough about the players who were drafted already, it is time to turn our attention to players that should have their own NFL dreams come true tonight. Some talented players are still available, including players like Will Levis and Joey Porter Jr. who were expected to come off the board inside the first round.

Here are the best available players as Day Two of the 2023 NFL Draft begins, according to the SB Nation Top 200. You will see their rank on our Big Board on the left side: