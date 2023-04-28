NFL mock draft 2023: Second-round projections

Oh dear reader.

You thought that with the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft behind us, we were done with mock drafts for a while.

We are not. Not by a long shot.

We were warned in the buildup to Thursday night to expect the unexpected, and that is exactly what panned out. Sure the night began with an expected selection, as the Carolina Panthers drafted Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. But then everything went off-script. The Houston Texans made the next two picks, adding Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and then trading into the third spot to select pass rusher Will Anderson Jr.

We also saw a pair of running backs drafted before a receiver came off the board, just a single tight end in the first round, and Will Levis and Joey Porter Jr. are still waiting.

Surprises galore.

How might the surprises of Thursday night shape up the start to the second night of the NFL Draft?

Here’s are some possibilities, with a Round 2 mock draft for your enjoyment. You can also check out our grades from Round 1, our draft tracker, and the best available players according to SB Nation’s big board.

Round 2 Mock Draft Pick Team Pick Position School Round One Selection (if applicable) Pick Team Pick Position School Round One Selection (if applicable) 32 Pittsburgh Steelers Joey Porter Jr. CB Penn State Broderick Jones, OT 33 Arizona Cardinals Keion White EDGE Georgia Tech Paris Johnson Jr., OT 34 Detroit Lions Will Levis QB Kentucky Jahmyr Gibbs, RB / Jack Campbell LB 35 Indianapolis Colts Brian Branch S Alabama Anthony Richardson, QB 36 Los Angeles Rams Tyrique Stevenson CB Miami N/A 37 Seattle Seahawks Hendon Hooker QB Tennessee Devon Witherspoon, CB / Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR 38 Las Vegas Raiders Keeanu Benton DT Wisconsin Tyree Wilson, EDGE 39 Carolina Panthers Steve Avila OG TCU Bryce Young, QB 40 New Orleans Saints Michael Mayer TE Notre Dame Bryan Bresee, DT 41 Tennessee Titans Darnell Washington TE Georgia Peter Skoronski, OT, 42 Green Bay Packers Luke Musgrave TE Oregon State Lukas Van Ness, EDGE 43 New York Jets Joe Tippmann C Wisconsin Will McDonald IV, EDGE 44 Atlanta Falcons Adetomiwa Adebawore DE Northwestern Bijan Robinson, RB 45 Green Bay Packers Jonathan Mingo WR Mississippi Lukas Van Ness, EDGE 46 New England Patriots BJ Ojulari EDGE LSU Christian Gonzalez, CB 47 Washington Commanders O'Cyrus Torrence OG Florida Emmanuel Forbes, CB 48 Detroit Lions Sam LaPorta TE Iowa Jahmyr Gibbs, RB / Jack Campbell LB 49 Pittsburgh Steelers Cam Smith CB South Carolina Broderick Jones, OT 50 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Dawand Jones OT Ohio State Calijah Kancey, DT 51 Miami Dolphins Matthew Bergeron OT Syracuse N/A 52 Seattle Seahawks John Michael Schmitz C Minnesota Devon Witherspoon, CB / Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR 53 Chicago Bears Julius Brents CB Kansas State Darnell Wright, OT 54 Los Angeles Chargers DJ Turner CB Michigan Quentin Johnston, WR 55 Detroit Lions Derick Hall DE Auburn Jahmyr Gibbs, RB / Jack Campbell LB 56 Jacksonville Jaguars Kelee Ringo CB Georgia Anton Harrison, OT 57 New York Giants Luke Wypler C Ohio State Deonte Banks, CB 58 Dallas Cowboys Tucker Kraft TE South Dakota State Mazi Smith, DT 59 Buffalo Bills Trenton Simpson LB Clemson Dalton Kincaid, TE 60 Cincinnati Bengals Luke Schoonmaker TE Michigan Myles Murphy, DE 61 Chicago Bears Isaiah Foskey EDGE Notre Dame Darnell Wright, OT 62 Philadelphia Eagles Sydney Brown S Illinois Nolan Smith, EDGE 63 Kansas City Chiefs Jalin Hyatt WR Tennessee Felix Anudike-Uzomah, EDGE

Related Bet on 2023 NFL futures at DraftKings Sportsbook

The slide ends for Levis

The late buzz around the quarterback position in the final days before the first round centered on Kentucky passer Will Levis. With internet rumors connecting him with the Panthers at the top of the draft, and odds shifting in his favor that he would be the second quarterback drafted — perhaps at No. 2 — it seemed like Levis would not be waiting long to hear his name called.

Instead, he is still waiting.

Now, that slide likely stops early on Friday night. In this scenario we have him coming off the board early to the Detroit Lions, giving the organization an option behind Jared Goff. But with the number of QB-needy teams at the start of the second round, including the Lions, the Seattle Seahawks, the Las Vegas Raiders, the Los Angeles Rams, and the New Orleans Saints, Levis should not be waiting much longer.

Hendon Hooker joins the QB party

Levis was not the only quarterback getting buzz as the draft approached, as Tennessee passer Hendon Hooker was getting consideration for a spot in the first round, perhaps even early in the first.

However, Hooker is also waiting to hear his name called.

There are reasons why teams might have waited on Hooker, such as his age, his recent knee injury, and the offense he ran at Tennessee and how that system might not perfectly translate to the Sunday game. But again, as we noted with Levis, there are a number of teams at the top of the second round that could benefit from adding a quarterback. In this scenario he lands in perhaps the perfect spot, to learn from Geno Smith.

A run on tight ends

Throughout the mock draft season, tight ends were a popular pick in the first round. Ultimately, however, only Dalton Kincaid heard his name called on Thursday night, when the Buffalo Bills selected him at No. 25 after moving up a few spots.

Prior to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Daniel Jeremiah of the NFL Network noted that he had 11 tight ends with a grade in the first three rounds, which was the highest he could remember. What does that mean for the second night of the draft?

We might see a lot of tight ends come off the board.

In this scenario we see six tight ends drafted in the second round: Michael Mayer to the Saints, Darnell Washington to the Titans, Luke Musgrave to the Packers, Sam LaPorta to the Lions, Tucker Kraft to the Cowboys, and Luke Schoonmaker to the Bengals.

The Chiefs add a WR, and a speedy one at that

What do you get the quarterback that has everything?

Another fun target in the passing game.

This Round 2 mock draft concludes with the Kansas City Chiefs adding Jalin Hyatt. The Tennessee wide receiver might not offer a full route tree on Day 1 — in the Tennessee offense he ran a lot of vertical routes, combined with some shallows, crossers, and slants — but what he does, he does well. Andy Reid can certainly find a way for him to contribute early, and his presence will open up opportunities for the rest of the Kansas City pass catchers.