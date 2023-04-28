How to watch Day 2 of 2023 NFL Draft

The marquee night of the 2023 NFL Draft is in the books, but the real work is done on Friday night. The second and third rounds separate average front offices from great ones, with the best being able to find top-tier talent and work their boards.

Historically there have been dozens of league-defining talents taken in the 2nd and 3rd rounds, but in recent history look no further than 2020. In that draft alone we have Jalen Hurts, Jonathan Taylor, Trevon Diggs and Antoine Winfield Jr — all of whom have gone on to become Pro Bowl players and define their respective franchises.

Friday night is bound to be full of drama. An unpredictable Thursday night has left some huge names on the board, and you can find our best available players here. The top 5 to keep an eye on as we enter the second round are:

S Brian Branch, Alabama (No. 14)

TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (No. 16)

CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (No. 17)

TE Darnell Washington, Georgia (No. 18)

OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida (No. 20)

That’s before we get to the Will Levis drama. Our No. 21 prospect on the big board has slipped out of the first round, and now we wait to see where the Kentucky quarterback will go.

TV/Streaming schedule for the 2023 NFL Draft

Friday, April 28 (Round 2 and 3): 7 p.m. ET live on ABC, ESPN, and NFL Network

Who are this year’s broadcast teams?

ABC: Todd McShay, Kirk Herbsteit, Desmond Howard, Robert Griffin III, Rece Davis, Sam Ponder, Laura Rutledge, Pete Thamel, and David Pollack

ESPN: Mel Kiper Jr, Booger McFarland, Louis Riddick, Mike Greenberg, Suzy Kolber, Adam Schefter, and Chris Mortensen

NFL Network: Rich Eisen, Daniel Jeremiah, Charles Davis, Ian Rapoport, Joel Klatt, Kurt Warner, Melissa Stark, and Peter Schrager

Radio schedule

SiriusXM NFL Radio (Rounds 1-7) and ESPN Radio (Rounds 1-7).

Odds

