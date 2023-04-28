 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
NFL Draft 2023: Best remaining players for Day 3

Kelee Ringo, Clark Phillips III, and Adetomiwa Adebawore among those players still available for Day 3

By Mark Schofield
/ new
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JAN 09 CFP National Championship Photo by Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

We have made it to the end.

Or at least, the beginning of the end.

The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft is upon us. After 31 prospects had their football dreams realized on Thursday night, 71 more players joined them in the professional ranks. We saw the slide end for Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr. follow in his father’s footsteps to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Hendon Hooker come off the board to the Detroit Lions.

Now four rounds remain, with plenty of talent available.

We will have you covered here at SB Nation all the way up to Mr. Irrelevant — hey did you know that was Brock Purdy last year — and through the UDFA signings.

Until then, you can catch up on Day Two grades, scan through our draft tracker, and see all the NFL Draft coverage from around the network.

Here are the best available players as Day Three of the 2023 NFL Draft begins, according to the SB Nation Top 200 as assembled by our own Joseph Acosta. You will see their rank on our Big Board on the left side:

Best Remaining Players for Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft

SBN Rank Name Position College Year
38 Kelee Ringo CB Georgia Sophomore (RS)
41 Clark Phillips III CB Utah Junior
44 Adetomiwa Adebawore DT Northwestern Senior
61 AT Perry WR Wake Forest Senior
62 Chandler Zavala IOL NC State Senior (RS)
63 Dawand Jones OT Ohio State Senior
66 Antonio Johnson S Texas A&M Junior
68 Kyu Blu Kelly CB Stanford Senior
76 Darius Rush CB South Carolina Senior
80 Tyler Scott WR Cincinnati Junior
84 Xavier Hutchinson WR Iowa State Senior
85 Jalen Nailor WR Michigan State Senior
87 Daniel Scott S Cal Senior
88 Luke Wypler C Ohio State Sophomore (RS)
89 Jake Haener QB Fresno State Senior
95 Noah Sewell LB Oregon Sophomore (RS)
96 Nick Herbig LB Wisconsin Junior
104 Tanner McKee QB Stanford Sophomore (RS)
105 Isaiah McGuire EDGE Missouri Senior
106 Henry To'oto'o LB Alabama Senior
107 Israel Abanikanda RB Pitt Junior
108 Karl Brooks DT Bowling Green Senior
109 KJ Henry EDGE Clemson Senior
110 Eric Gray RB Oklahoma Senior
111 Jaelyn Duncan OT Maryland Senior
114 Roschon Johnson RB Texas Senior
115 Tre'Vious Hodges-Tomlinson CB TCU Senior
116 Andrei Iosivas WR Princeton Senior
118 Payne Durham TE Purdue Senior
119 Dylan Horton EDGE TCU Senior
120 Colby Wooden DT Auburn Junior (RS)
121 Sean Tucker RB Syracuse Junior
122 Blake Freeland OT BYU Senior
123 Emil Ekiyor Jr. OG Alabama Senior
124 Jaret Patterson OG Notre Dame Senior
125 Nick Hampton EDGE Appalachian St. Senior
127 Chase Brown RB Illinois Senior
128 Deuce Vaughn RB Kansas State Senior
129 Charlie Jones WR Purdue Senior (RS)
130 JL Skinner S Boise State Senior
131 Ivan Pace Jr. LB Cincinnati Senior
132 Ali Gaye EDGE LSU Senior
134 Jerrod Clark DT Coastal Carolina Senior
135 Olusengun Oluwatimi C Michigan Senior
136 Nick Saldiveri OT Old Dominion Senior
137 Dorian Thompson-Robinson QB UCLA Senior
138 Trey Palmer WR Nebraska Senior
139 Ronnie Bell WR Michigan Senior
140 Jaren Hall QB BYU Senior
141 Cameron Latu TE Alabama Senior
142 Jay Ward CB LSU Senior
143 Jammie Robinson S Florida St. Senior
144 DeWayne McBride RB UAB Junior
145 Jalen Redmond DT Oklahoma Senior
146 Keondre Coburn DT Texas Senior
147 Isaiah Land LB Florida A&M Senior
148 Mike Morris DT Michigan Junior (RS)
149 Dontayvion Wicks WR Virginia Senior
151 Aidan O'Connell QB Purdue Senior
152 Sidy Sow OG Eastern Michigan Senior
153 Jose Ramirez EDGE Eastern Michigan Senior (RS)
155 Keaton Mitchell RB East Carolina Junior
156 Lonnie Phelps EDGE Kansas Senior
157 Moro Ojomo DT Texas Senior
158 Jakorian Bennett CB Maryland Senior
159 Sir'Vocea Dennis LB Pitt Senior
160 Grant Dubose WR Charlotte Senior
161 Davis Allen TE Clemson Senior
162 Clayton Tune QB Houston Senior
163 Kei'Trel Clark CB Louisville Senior
164 Elijah Higgins WR Stanford Senior
165 BJ Thompson EDGE Stephen F. Austin Senior
166 Jaquelin Roy DT LSU Junior
167 Cory Trice CB Purdue Senior (RS)
169 Dontay Demus Jr. WR Maryland Senior
170 Rezjohn Wright CB Oregon State Senior
171 Puka Nacua WR BYU Senior
172 Eli Ricks CB Alabama Junior
173 Kenny McIntosh RB Georgia Senior
174 Thomas Incoom EDGE Central Michigan Senior
175 Jake Bobo WR UCLA Senior
176 Josh Whylie TE Cincinnati Senior
177 Jake Andrews C Troy Senior
178 Asim Richards OT North Carolina Senior
179 Cam Jones LB Indiana Senior
180 Jalen Moreno-Cropper WR Fresno State Senior
181 Owen Pappoe LB Auburn Senior
182 Andre Carter EDGE Army Senior
183 Zach Evans RB Ole Miss Junior
184 Warren McClendon OT Georgia Junior (RS)
185 Stetson Bennett QB Georgia Senior
186 Dee Winters LB TCU Senior
187 Cameron Mitchell CB Northwestern Junior (RS)
188 Aubrey Miller LB Jackson State Senior
189 Villami Fehoko EDGE San Diego State Senior (RS)
190 Antonio Mafi OG UCLA Senior
191 Caleb Murphy EDGE Ferris State Senior
192 Christopher Smith II S Georgia Senior
194 Bryce Ford-Wheaton WR West Virginia Senior
195 Evan Hull RB Northwestern Senior
196 Trey Dean S Florida Senior
197 Mohmoud Diabate LB Utah Senior
198 Mo Ibrahim RB Minnesota Senior
199 Dante Stills DT West Virginia Senior
200 Derek Parish EDGE Houston Senior

