NFL Draft 2023: Best remaining players for Day 3

We have made it to the end.

Or at least, the beginning of the end.

The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft is upon us. After 31 prospects had their football dreams realized on Thursday night, 71 more players joined them in the professional ranks. We saw the slide end for Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr. follow in his father’s footsteps to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Hendon Hooker come off the board to the Detroit Lions.

Now four rounds remain, with plenty of talent available.

We will have you covered here at SB Nation all the way up to Mr. Irrelevant — hey did you know that was Brock Purdy last year — and through the UDFA signings.

Until then, you can catch up on Day Two grades, scan through our draft tracker, and see all the NFL Draft coverage from around the network.

Here are the best available players as Day Three of the 2023 NFL Draft begins, according to the SB Nation Top 200 as assembled by our own Joseph Acosta. You will see their rank on our Big Board on the left side: