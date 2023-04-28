NFL Draft 2023: Best remaining players for Day 3

We have made it to the end.
Or at least, the beginning of the end.
The final day of the 2023 NFL Draft is upon us. After 31 prospects had their football dreams realized on Thursday night, 71 more players joined them in the professional ranks. We saw the slide end for Will Levis, Joey Porter Jr. follow in his father’s footsteps to the Pittsburgh Steelers, and Hendon Hooker come off the board to the Detroit Lions.
Now four rounds remain, with plenty of talent available.
We will have you covered here at SB Nation all the way up to Mr. Irrelevant — hey did you know that was Brock Purdy last year — and through the UDFA signings.
Until then, you can catch up on Day Two grades, scan through our draft tracker, and see all the NFL Draft coverage from around the network.
Here are the best available players as Day Three of the 2023 NFL Draft begins, according to the SB Nation Top 200 as assembled by our own Joseph Acosta. You will see their rank on our Big Board on the left side:
Best Remaining Players for Day 3 of the 2023 NFL Draft
|SBN Rank
|Name
|Position
|College
|Year
|38
|Kelee Ringo
|CB
|Georgia
|Sophomore (RS)
|41
|Clark Phillips III
|CB
|Utah
|Junior
|44
|Adetomiwa Adebawore
|DT
|Northwestern
|Senior
|61
|AT Perry
|WR
|Wake Forest
|Senior
|62
|Chandler Zavala
|IOL
|NC State
|Senior (RS)
|63
|Dawand Jones
|OT
|Ohio State
|Senior
|66
|Antonio Johnson
|S
|Texas A&M
|Junior
|68
|Kyu Blu Kelly
|CB
|Stanford
|Senior
|76
|Darius Rush
|CB
|South Carolina
|Senior
|80
|Tyler Scott
|WR
|Cincinnati
|Junior
|84
|Xavier Hutchinson
|WR
|Iowa State
|Senior
|85
|Jalen Nailor
|WR
|Michigan State
|Senior
|87
|Daniel Scott
|S
|Cal
|Senior
|88
|Luke Wypler
|C
|Ohio State
|Sophomore (RS)
|89
|Jake Haener
|QB
|Fresno State
|Senior
|95
|Noah Sewell
|LB
|Oregon
|Sophomore (RS)
|96
|Nick Herbig
|LB
|Wisconsin
|Junior
|104
|Tanner McKee
|QB
|Stanford
|Sophomore (RS)
|105
|Isaiah McGuire
|EDGE
|Missouri
|Senior
|106
|Henry To'oto'o
|LB
|Alabama
|Senior
|107
|Israel Abanikanda
|RB
|Pitt
|Junior
|108
|Karl Brooks
|DT
|Bowling Green
|Senior
|109
|KJ Henry
|EDGE
|Clemson
|Senior
|110
|Eric Gray
|RB
|Oklahoma
|Senior
|111
|Jaelyn Duncan
|OT
|Maryland
|Senior
|114
|Roschon Johnson
|RB
|Texas
|Senior
|115
|Tre'Vious Hodges-Tomlinson
|CB
|TCU
|Senior
|116
|Andrei Iosivas
|WR
|Princeton
|Senior
|118
|Payne Durham
|TE
|Purdue
|Senior
|119
|Dylan Horton
|EDGE
|TCU
|Senior
|120
|Colby Wooden
|DT
|Auburn
|Junior (RS)
|121
|Sean Tucker
|RB
|Syracuse
|Junior
|122
|Blake Freeland
|OT
|BYU
|Senior
|123
|Emil Ekiyor Jr.
|OG
|Alabama
|Senior
|124
|Jaret Patterson
|OG
|Notre Dame
|Senior
|125
|Nick Hampton
|EDGE
|Appalachian St.
|Senior
|127
|Chase Brown
|RB
|Illinois
|Senior
|128
|Deuce Vaughn
|RB
|Kansas State
|Senior
|129
|Charlie Jones
|WR
|Purdue
|Senior (RS)
|130
|JL Skinner
|S
|Boise State
|Senior
|131
|Ivan Pace Jr.
|LB
|Cincinnati
|Senior
|132
|Ali Gaye
|EDGE
|LSU
|Senior
|134
|Jerrod Clark
|DT
|Coastal Carolina
|Senior
|135
|Olusengun Oluwatimi
|C
|Michigan
|Senior
|136
|Nick Saldiveri
|OT
|Old Dominion
|Senior
|137
|Dorian Thompson-Robinson
|QB
|UCLA
|Senior
|138
|Trey Palmer
|WR
|Nebraska
|Senior
|139
|Ronnie Bell
|WR
|Michigan
|Senior
|140
|Jaren Hall
|QB
|BYU
|Senior
|141
|Cameron Latu
|TE
|Alabama
|Senior
|142
|Jay Ward
|CB
|LSU
|Senior
|143
|Jammie Robinson
|S
|Florida St.
|Senior
|144
|DeWayne McBride
|RB
|UAB
|Junior
|145
|Jalen Redmond
|DT
|Oklahoma
|Senior
|146
|Keondre Coburn
|DT
|Texas
|Senior
|147
|Isaiah Land
|LB
|Florida A&M
|Senior
|148
|Mike Morris
|DT
|Michigan
|Junior (RS)
|149
|Dontayvion Wicks
|WR
|Virginia
|Senior
|151
|Aidan O'Connell
|QB
|Purdue
|Senior
|152
|Sidy Sow
|OG
|Eastern Michigan
|Senior
|153
|Jose Ramirez
|EDGE
|Eastern Michigan
|Senior (RS)
|155
|Keaton Mitchell
|RB
|East Carolina
|Junior
|156
|Lonnie Phelps
|EDGE
|Kansas
|Senior
|157
|Moro Ojomo
|DT
|Texas
|Senior
|158
|Jakorian Bennett
|CB
|Maryland
|Senior
|159
|Sir'Vocea Dennis
|LB
|Pitt
|Senior
|160
|Grant Dubose
|WR
|Charlotte
|Senior
|161
|Davis Allen
|TE
|Clemson
|Senior
|162
|Clayton Tune
|QB
|Houston
|Senior
|163
|Kei'Trel Clark
|CB
|Louisville
|Senior
|164
|Elijah Higgins
|WR
|Stanford
|Senior
|165
|BJ Thompson
|EDGE
|Stephen F. Austin
|Senior
|166
|Jaquelin Roy
|DT
|LSU
|Junior
|167
|Cory Trice
|CB
|Purdue
|Senior (RS)
|169
|Dontay Demus Jr.
|WR
|Maryland
|Senior
|170
|Rezjohn Wright
|CB
|Oregon State
|Senior
|171
|Puka Nacua
|WR
|BYU
|Senior
|172
|Eli Ricks
|CB
|Alabama
|Junior
|173
|Kenny McIntosh
|RB
|Georgia
|Senior
|174
|Thomas Incoom
|EDGE
|Central Michigan
|Senior
|175
|Jake Bobo
|WR
|UCLA
|Senior
|176
|Josh Whylie
|TE
|Cincinnati
|Senior
|177
|Jake Andrews
|C
|Troy
|Senior
|178
|Asim Richards
|OT
|North Carolina
|Senior
|179
|Cam Jones
|LB
|Indiana
|Senior
|180
|Jalen Moreno-Cropper
|WR
|Fresno State
|Senior
|181
|Owen Pappoe
|LB
|Auburn
|Senior
|182
|Andre Carter
|EDGE
|Army
|Senior
|183
|Zach Evans
|RB
|Ole Miss
|Junior
|184
|Warren McClendon
|OT
|Georgia
|Junior (RS)
|185
|Stetson Bennett
|QB
|Georgia
|Senior
|186
|Dee Winters
|LB
|TCU
|Senior
|187
|Cameron Mitchell
|CB
|Northwestern
|Junior (RS)
|188
|Aubrey Miller
|LB
|Jackson State
|Senior
|189
|Villami Fehoko
|EDGE
|San Diego State
|Senior (RS)
|190
|Antonio Mafi
|OG
|UCLA
|Senior
|191
|Caleb Murphy
|EDGE
|Ferris State
|Senior
|192
|Christopher Smith II
|S
|Georgia
|Senior
|194
|Bryce Ford-Wheaton
|WR
|West Virginia
|Senior
|195
|Evan Hull
|RB
|Northwestern
|Senior
|196
|Trey Dean
|S
|Florida
|Senior
|197
|Mohmoud Diabate
|LB
|Utah
|Senior
|198
|Mo Ibrahim
|RB
|Minnesota
|Senior
|199
|Dante Stills
|DT
|West Virginia
|Senior
|200
|Derek Parish
|EDGE
|Houston
|Senior
