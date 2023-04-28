Instant grades for every 2023 NFL Draft Round 2 and Round 3 pick

We’re on to Day 2 of the 2023 NFL Draft, and if the sequel is as any good as the first day of the NFL Draft, we’re in for a special one. Multiple trades and surprises came out of the night, but night 2 has a chance to be just as fun.

Of course, the main storyline is where Kentucky QB Will Levis will end up going. Once believed to be the Texans pick at number 2, Levis faced a long night in the greenroom in Kansas City, falling out of the first round altogether. Levis has his warts, but in the right system with the right coach he can become a starting QB. In addition, Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker was believed to sneak into the back end of the first round, but ended up not hearing his name called as well. While he’s older than Levis and coming off a major knee injury, he throws a very pretty deep ball that was highlighted in the Tennessee offense. Where he goes will be interesting to watch.

On top of that, there are a lot of talented players still left on the board. Alabama DB Brian Branch, Northwestern DL Adetomiwa Adebawore, TEs Michael Mayer( Notre Dame) and Darnell Washington(Georgia) highlight the best of the bunch. Check out our list of the top remaining players around round one.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Grade: A-

This feels like a perfect fit, doesn’t it? Porter was thought to be a first round pick but falls to the top of round 2, where he’ll slide right in and provide more of an edge and physicality to the Steeler QB room.

33. Tennessee Titans [TRADE]: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Grade: A

The Titans have to wait a day, but find their QB of the future. They didn’t have to give up much to Arizona to move up, and this is vastly preferable than taking him with the No. 11 pick, which felt like a real possibility a day ago. Levis fits well in the Titans system, and has a lot of similarities to Ryan Tannehill. Big value here, and a good get.

34. Detroit Lions: Sam LaPorta, TE, Iowa

Grade: C+

Fascinating pick here, as LaPorta goes over Mayer and Washington. However, LaPorta has the athletic traits to be more of a field stretcher with his ability after the catch. Again, I understand why, but I wonder if there were better players at the position on the board.

35. Las Vegas Raiders [TRADE]: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Grade: A

Love this pick by the Raiders. Mayer isn’t the most dynamic athlete at all, but he’s got a great understanding of how to create space for himself, while still being a plus defender. He’ll make the Raiders offense even more efficient.

36. Los Angeles Rams: Steve Avila, G, TCU

Grade: A-

Very fun fit here, with the Rams taking a bruising guard from TCU in Avila. The Rams’ offensive line is currently held together by silly putty, so Avila should be able to step immediately and contribute. He’s strong and a very smart player, who will be a starter for many years.

37. Seattle Seahawks: Derick Hall, EDGE, Auburn

Grade: B+

Hall is a long and violent player who looks to run through opposing linemen, not around them. In Seattle, he can help improve their porous run defense and provide a nicer complement to Uchenna Nwosu.

38. Atlanta Falcons: Matthew Bergeron, OL, Syracuse

Grade: C+

Bergeron was a tackle in college, but was announced as a guard so he’s going to get the chance to start at left guard. However, picking a tackle to play guard when a guard like O’Cyrus Torrence is available is interesting.

39. Carolina Panthers: Jonathan Mingo, WR, Ole Miss

Grade: B

Mingo is a very interesting pick for Carolina. He’s a big, fast receiver who could be better after the catch in Carolina’s RPO-based offense. Maybe his skill set is a bit redundant with Laviska Shenault, but Mingo will be an outside receiver.

40. New Orleans Saints: Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

Grade: B+

Foskey is a big, long EDGE who wins with power and a long arm. Sound familiar? He’s a perfect Saints player who may not be a superstar but will be a reliable havoc player.

41. Arizona Cardinals: BJ Ojulari, EDGE, LSU

Grade: A-

I really love BJ Ojulari. His pass rush ability is very good, and provides a lot of bend and burst in a draft class that doesn’t have much of those players. Ojulari is still improving against the run, but he can be a pass rusher at first while developing into a complete player.

42. Green Bay Packers: Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

Grade: C-

I understand the need for a tight end, but picking Musgrave over Washington is a head-scratcher. Musgrave isn’t as good of a blocker, and I think he’s limited to more of a vertical route tree right now. A little confusing.

43. New York Jets: Joe Tipmann, C, Wisconsin

Grade: B+

Like the Tipmann pick here, it’s solid but not an outstanding pick. Tipmann is a big and powerful player, who will thrive as the starting center in New York.

44. Indianapolis Colts: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Grade: A-

Brents is such a Colts pick. From Indy, he’s a big, physical corner who wants to put hands on the opposing receiver. He’s also a very willing and capable tackler. He’s the perfect Gus Bradley corner.

45. Detroit Lions [TRADE]: Brian Branch, CB, Alabama

Grade: A+

This is a STEAL by the Lions. Branch is a versatile, smart and disciplined player who can wear multiple hats for the Lions defense. He and CJ Gardner-Johnson will make for a safety duo that’s extremely versatile and smart.

46. New England Patriots: Keion White, EDGE, Georgia Tech

Grade: B+

White and the Pats is a great scheme fit. He’s a powerfully built EDGE defender who primarily wins with power, and then can kick inside and win against guards. That third down group with White on the inside and Judon and Josh Uche on the outside will be fun to watch.

47. Washington Commanders: Jartavius Martin, S, Illinois

Grade: B-

Nickel corner who is athletic and fits the need on the inside in Washington. Very solid pick.

48. Tampa Bay Buccaneers [TRADE]: Cody Mauch, G, North Dakota State

Grade: B+

Cody Mauch is a mauler. Played on the outside at NDSU, but will probably kick inside at the next level. He’s physical and is always looking to finish blocks. Tampa fills the hole they made by trading Shaq Mason.

49. Pittsburgh Steelers: Keeanu Benton, DT, Wisconsin

Grade: A-

Benton is a large, powerful tackle with heavy hands who can be a contributor on all 3 downs. He can continue to improve as a pass rusher, but the Steelers are a great destination for him.