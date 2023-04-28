Joey Porter Jr. heads to Pittsburgh to build on his father’s legacy

It made too much sense not to happen.

On Friday night, it finally did.

With the first pick in the second round of the 2023 NFL Draft, the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Joey Porter, Jr., the talented cornerback from Penn State.

His father was a linebacker for the Steelers for eight seasons, and was part of the Pittsburgh team that won Super Bowl XL.

The connection between Porter Jr. and the Steelers was one frequently made throughout the draft process, as Pittsburgh lost Cameron Sutton in free agency and needed to add to their secondary. Many expected the Steelers to draft the Penn State cornerback with their pick in the first round, but with a need along the offensive line, Pittsburgh traded up in the first round to draft offensive tackle Broderick Jones from Georgia.

Of course, with Porter Jr. being one of the top-graded cornerbacks in the class, there was a risk that he would not make it to the Steelers at the top of the second round. However, the first night of the 2023 NFL Draft came to a close with the Penn State cornerback still waiting to hear his name called.

Throughout Friday, the Steelers fielded calls from teams eager to trade up to the No. 32 spot, perhaps to draft Porter Jr., or perhaps to add quarterback Will Levis. Instead, the Steelers held onto the pick, and now bring the younger Porter to the place where his father’s NFL career began.

At the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, Porter Jr. fielded questions about his connections to the Steelers, and following in his father’s footsteps. He talked about growing up with head coach Mike Tomlin’s sons, and his bond with the Steelers coach: “Me and Coach [Tomlin] was pretty cool. I was really close friends with his sons, uh, Mason Tomlin and Dino Tomlin. We played Boys and Girls Club basketball at a young age when I moved to Pittsburgh and we just had that bond.”

As for following his father to the Steel City, the elder Porter has a vision of his own.

“I would say my family really motivated me. Just really a legacy standpoint for me. My dad’s been there before. He’s done it. I want to do the same thing and just be better. That’s the main thing. He always told me he wants me to be better than him, so that’s what I’m gonna strive to do and that’s why I’m here.”

Porter Jr. now gets the chance to fulfill that dream, where his father forged his own NFL legacy.

He’s also off to a good start. After all, the Steelers drafted his father in the third round. So the younger Porter is already a round ahead.