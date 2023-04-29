Best steals from the second night of the 2023 NFL Draft

Ah yes, the second night of the NFL Draft, where no points are scored yet we still find a way to keep score somehow.

The second night of the 2023 NFL Draft saw some slides end (looking at your Will Levis), others linger a little longer (that would be you Trenton Simpson) and even a few continue into Day Three.

Still, there was value to be found on Friday night, and here are some picks that stand out.

Brian Branch, S, Alabama — No. 45 (Detroit Lions)

In his profile of Alabama safety Brian Branch for NFL.com, Lance Zierlein compares Branch to Pittsburgh Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

That probably tells you all you need to know about the job the Detroit Lions did to draft him at No. 45 overall.

Branch is a versatile, savvy, and experienced safety whose experience playing in the slot under Nick Saban has him ready to handle anything asked of him at the next level. He can matchup with bigger slot receivers and tight ends in the slot, he can play as a single-high or a two-high safety, and his awareness in zone coverage is tremendous. He will be plug-and-play in Detroit’s defense next season.

O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida — No. 59 (Buffalo Bills)

One of the more fascinating aspects of attending the NFL Scouting Combine is noting what position groups team beat reporters focus on during the media sessions. You can learn a lot about an NFL organization views their roster, and their needs, by noting which position groups the beat reporters — who are paid to know those views — focus on during the media sessions.

That’s why during the Combine this March I was not surprised to see Maddy Glab, who does tremendous work covering the Buffalo Bills, in front of O’Cyrus Torrence’s podium for his media session.

Bolstering the interior of their offensive line was certainly a need for the Bills, and Torrence was linked to Buffalo throughout the pre-draft process, often with their pick in the first round. According to NFLMockDraftDatabase, Torrence was the consensus pick for the Bills at No. 27.

Instead Buffalo gets him over 30 spots later in the draft.

Hendon Hooker, QB, Tennessee — No. 68 (Detroit Lions)

Yes, part of what makes this a steal is the fact that Hooker was receiving legitimate first-round buzz, and the Lions were able to draft him in the third round.

However, something similar could have been said about Malik Willis last spring, and the Tennessee Titans drafted Will Levis tonight. So, what looks like a steal one April, could be a player you are looking to replace a year later.

But what really makes this a steal for Detroit is the potential fit for Hooker under offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. I dove into that pairing, how Johnson adapted the offense in Detroit for Jared Goff, and more right after the selection was made. Hooker will get a chance to sit and learn under Goff, playing for an offensive coordinator that has demonstrated an ability to bring Air Raid and other concepts to an NFL Sunday.

Now, there is a fear that come next winter, Johnson’s success as a coach leads to a head coaching job that he wants, and the circumstances change. But right now, with Johnson in town and the Lions having a potential out from Goff’s contract after the 2023 season, this looks like an ideal pick for Detroit.

Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia — No. 93 (Pittsburgh Steelers)

This pick offers a great example of the difference between what we think we know on the outside, and what the NFL teams themselves know on the inside.

Almost every you looked before the draft, Washington was considered one of the top prospects in the 2023 class, not just at the tight end position, but overall. According to NFLMockDraftDatabase he was the 36th-ranked player in the class, and slid into the first round of many mock drafts.

According to the consensus big board assembled each year by Arif Hasan, who does tremendous work covering the league for Pro Football Network, Washington was the 31st-ranked player in the class.

Here at SB Nation, our Joseph Acosta ranked him 18th overall.

And yet, there he was Friday night, sliding out of the second round and still waiting to hear his name called in the third.

Finally, that slide ended, with the Pittsburgh Steelers drafting him at No. 93.

Apparently there were injury concerns that led to the slide:

The #Steelers take Georgia TE Darnell Washington at No. 93. Medical concerns were a factor in his slide, but he's got loads of talent. Continuing to amass weapons for Kenny Pickett. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 29, 2023

What makes his fit in Pittsburgh fascinating is the presence of Pat Freiermuth. If the Steelers were so inclined, a 12 personnel package with both Freiermuth and Washington on the field is at their disposal. Both are adept at handling the blocking responsibilities of the job, and Washington can be a huge weapon for Kenny Pickett in the red zone.

Looking at the Steelers’ roster, a 12 personnel package with George Pickens and Allen Robinson at wide receiver, Freiermuth and Washington in the game at TE, and Najee Harris in the backfield with Pickett, sounds rather dangerous.