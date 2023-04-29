2023 NFL Draft: UDFA tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. A draft that began on Thursday night when the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young first overall drew to a close Saturday evening, when the Los Angeles Rams added Toledo defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson, making him this season’s “Mr. Irrelevant.”

However, as much as you might want to turn the page to the 2024 NFL Draft, and start yelling about USC quarterback Caleb Williams, UNC quarterback Drake Maye, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, and the rest of the potential upcoming class, we have one last matter to attend to.

Undrafted free agents.

As the final round winds down, many players start hoping they avoid being drafted, allowing them to sign with the team of their choice. There are still talented players available, and we will keep track of all the signings for you here at SB Nation.

We’ll start yelling about Williams and company on Monday, we promise.