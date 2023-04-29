2023 NFL Draft: UDFA tracker

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the books. A draft that began on Thursday night when the Carolina Panthers selected Alabama quarterback Bryce Young first overall drew to a close Saturday evening, when the Los Angeles Rams added Toledo defensive tackle Desjuan Johnson, making him this season’s “Mr. Irrelevant.”
However, as much as you might want to turn the page to the 2024 NFL Draft, and start yelling about USC quarterback Caleb Williams, UNC quarterback Drake Maye, Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., Penn State offensive tackle Olumuyiwa Fashanu, and the rest of the potential upcoming class, we have one last matter to attend to.
Undrafted free agents.
As the final round winds down, many players start hoping they avoid being drafted, allowing them to sign with the team of their choice. There are still talented players available, and we will keep track of all the signings for you here at SB Nation.
We’ll start yelling about Williams and company on Monday, we promise.
- Louisville QB Malik Cunningham is signing with the New England Patriots, per Tom Pelissero. According to Pelissero there was “competition” for Cunningham, whose contract includes a $30,000 signing bonus and a $170,000 base salary.
- Kansas State QB Adrian Martinez is signing with the Detroit Lions, per Pelissero.
- North Dakota State TE Noah Gindorff is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, per Pelissero.
- North Dakota State FB Hunter Luepke is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, per Pelissero.
- Clemson wide receiver Joseph Ngata is signing with the Philadelphia Eagles, per Pelissero.
- Maalik Hall, the Southeastern Oklahoma State LB, is signing with the New York Jets, per Pelissero.
- Georgia Tech RB Hassan Hall is signing with the Cleveland Browns, per Pelissero, for a deal that includes $125,000 guaranteed.
- Mississippi State LB Tyrus Wheat is signing with the Cowboys on a deal worth $185,000 guaranteed, along with a $20,000 signing bonus, per Pelissero.
- Virginia State RB Darius Hagans is signing with the Indianapolis Colts, per Pelissero.
- Arkansas State QB James Blackman is signing with the Miami Dolphins, per Pelissero.
- Kansas State WR Kade Warner — Kurt Warner’s son — is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, per Pelissero.
- Baylor CB Mark Milton is signing with the Carolina Panthers, per Pelissero.
- Arizona State RB Xazavian Valladay is signing with the Houston Texans on a deal worth $175,000 in guarantees, per Mike Garafolo.
- Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim is signing with the Detroit Lions, per Pelissero. The deal includes $100,000 guaranteed.
- Washington offensive lineman Jaxson Kirkland is signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, per Pelissero.
- Holy Cross linebacker Liam Anderson is signing with the Colts, per Pelissero.
- Central Michigan tight end Joel Wilson is signing with the New Orleans Saints, per Pelissero.
- Georgia kicker Jack Podlesny is signing with the Minnesota Vikings, per Pelissero.
- Samuel Jackson — the Central Florida offensive lineman, not the actor — is signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars, per Pelissero.
- Oklahoma Baptist WR Keilahn Harris is signing with the Atlanta Falcons, per Pelissero.
- Notre Dame defensive lineman Jayson Ademilola is signing with the Jaguars, per Pelissero.
- Rutgers defensive back Avery Young is signing with the San Francisco 49ers, per Pelissero.
- Western Kentucky cornerback Kahlef Hailassie is signing with the Jets, per Pelissero.
- Jacob Slade, the Michigan State defensive lineman, is signing with the Arizona Cardinals, per Pelissero. The deal includes $200,000 guaranteed.
- East Carolina running back Keaton Mitchell posted on his Instagram that he was signing with the Baltimore Ravens.
- Utah pass rusher Mohamoud Diabate is signing with the Browns, per Pelissero. The contract includes $250,000 guaranteed.
- Tulane safety Larry Brooks III is signing with the Bengals, per Pelissero.
- USC DL Brandon Pili is signing with Miami, per Pelissero. The deal includes $100,000 guaranteed.
- Arkansas-Pine Bluff OL Mark Evans II, who stood out at the Shrine Bowl, is signing with the Saints, per Pelissero.
- Southern Miss WR Jason Brownlee is signing with the Jets, per Pelissero.
- Quarterback Tyson Bagent from Shepherd is signing with the Chicago Bears, per Pelissero.
- Houston LB Donavan Mutin is signing with the Colts, per Pelissero. The deal includes $100,000 guaranteed.
- Kent State S Nico Bolden is signing with the Panthers, per Pelissero.
- Rice pass rusher Ikenna Enechukwu is signing with Atlanta, per Pelissero.
- Delta State offensive lineman Nic Melsop is signing with the Chargers, per Pelissero. The deal includes a $10,000 signing bonus.
- UTSA CB Corey Mayfield Jr. is signing with the Ravens, per Pelissero.
- Kansas offensive tackle Earl Bostick Jr. is signing with the Cowboys, per Pelissero. The deal includes $220,000 guaranteed.
- Florida A&M EDGE Isaiah Land is signing with the Dallas Cowboys, per Michael Gehlken.
- West Florida wide receiver David Durden is signing with the Cowboys, per Gehlken.
- Tennessee tight end Princeton Fant is signing with the Cowboys, per Gehlken.
- Arkansas WR Matt Landers is signing with the Seattle Seahawks, per Pelissero.
- Kicker Andre Szmyt from Syracuse is signing with the Bears, per Pelissero.
- QB Nolan Henderson from Delaware is signing with the Baltimore Ravens, per his agent Brett Tessler.
- BYU running back Chris Brooks is signing with the Dolphins, per Barry Jackson.
- Toledo linebacker Dyontae Johnson is signing with the New York Giants, per Pelissero.
- Texas Tech RB SaRodorick Thompson is signing with the Saints, per Pelissero.
- Cincinnati linebacker Ivan Pace is signing with the Vikings, per Greg Auman.
- Oregon WR Chase Cota is signing with the Lions, per Pelissero.
- Florida State WR Pokey Wilson is signing with the Chargers, per Pelissero.
- UCLA defensive back Aziz Hearn is signing with the Raiders, per Pelissero.
- Gardner-Webb WR T.J. Luther is signing with the Jets, per Aaron Wilson.
- Alabama CB Eli Ricks is signing with the Eagles, per Matt Zenith.
