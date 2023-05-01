NFL mock draft 2024: Historic WR prospect, reigning Heisman QB lead next year’s class

As the confetti settles on the 2023 NFL Draft, it’s now time to look forward. NFL Draft season never ends, so here’s a brief look forward to the future, and the 2024 NFL Draft class, with a preseason top-32 big board.

2024 NFL Draft Big Board Number Player Position College Year(upcoming) Number Player Position College Year(upcoming) 1 Marvin Harrison Jr. WR Ohio State Junior 2 Caleb Williams QB USC Junior 3 Drake Maye QB North Carolina Sophomore (RS) 4 Brock Bowers TE Georgia Junior 5 Olumuyiwa Fashanu OT Penn State Junior (RS) 6 Abdul Carter LB Penn State Sophomore (RS) 7 Jared Verse EDGE Florida State Junior (RS) 8 Joe Alt OT Notre Dame Junior 9 Dallas Turner EDGE Alabama Junior 10 Kalen King CB Penn State Junior 11 Kool-Aid McKinstry CB Alabama Junior 12 Emecka Egbuka WR Ohio State Junior 13 Jer'Zhan Newton DT Illinois Senior 14 JC Latham OT Alabama Junior 15 Jeremiah Trotter Jr. LB Clemson Junior 16 Andrew Mukuba S Clemson Junior 17 Denzel Burke CB Ohio State Junior 18 JT Tuimoloau EDGE Ohio State Junior 19 Maason Smith DT LSU Sophomore (RS) 20 Rocket Sanders RB Arkansas Junior 21 Jack Sawyer EDGE Ohio State Junior 22 Zion Tupuola-Fetui EDGE Washington Senior 23 Kingsley Suamataia OT BYU Sophomore (RS) 24 Xavier Worthy WR Texas Junior 25 Javon Bullard S Georgia Sophomore (RS) 26 Calen Bullock S USC Junior 27 Laiatu Latu EDGE UCLA Junior (RS) 28 Michael Hall Jr DT Ohio State Junior 29 Braelon Allen RB Wisconsin Junior 30 Connor Colby IOL Iowa Junior 31 Barrett Carter LB Clemson Junior 32 Michael Penix Jr. QB Washington Senior

Marvin Harrison Jr. could be one of the best WR prospects ever

Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. is unlike any receiver I’ve ever seen. He’s a larger receiver at 6’4, but could realistically add more weight to his 205 pound frame. What stands out about Harrison is his body control, being able to extend way out of his frame and catch passes while having sure enough feet to stay in bounds. His lateral quickness and agility are unlike any I’ve seen for a receiver at his size, and he’s already largely refined in his route running.

Being the son of yes, that Marvin Harrison will bring a lot of eyeballs, but Harrison Jr. has more than lived up to the hype. I think he can get even better at his receiving ability through contact, but he has the physical tools and the talent to be a dominant X receiver.

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams leads the QB class

This upcoming QB class is going to get a whole lot of hype this season. Let’s start with the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, USC QB Caleb Williams. His spatial awareness and ability to create plays out of structure is special for his age, and he does it in a more compact, solidly built 220-pound frame. He’s strong enough to handle carrying the ball, but has a lightning quick release and can throw the ball from many different angles. I think he can improve more in structure and with his eyes, but if you want a bigger version of Bryce Young’s ability to create out of structure, that’s Caleb Williams.

On the other side is North Carolina’s Drake Maye. Maye has a strong arm that can threaten every level of the field, while being able to throw from multiple different angles. He can also fill out his 6’4 frame more to add good weight. He’s a little better from the pocket and working with his eyes and can make a few plays out of structure. He’s about as close as you can get as a QB2.

After those two, I think there’s a bit of a drop. I love Washington’s Michael Penix, the confidence and ability to make throws in tight windows is something that can translate. However, he is a senior and had two major knee injuries in his past. He’ll need another good year at Washington to improve his stock. Likewise, Oregon’s Bo Nix is someone who made a lot of money last year. His dual threat ability combined with the confidence he gained in Oregon’s offense helped him so much. A wild card in this class is Texas QB Quinn Ewers. He’ll be a redshirt sophomore this season, a former ballyhooed recruit who went to Ohio State before transferring back home. He has all the talent in the world, but he needs to drastically improve his consistency and processing to improve his draft stock enough to enter the draft.

Penn State has three potential top-10 picks coming into the year

Penn State has three players in this preliminary top-10, and for good reason. The Nittany Lions have consistently recruited well under coach James Franklin, and these are the rewards. Offensive tackle Olu Fashanu was seen as the top offensive line prospect in the 2023 class before deciding to return to school. His movement skills and patience as a pass blocker make him the top name on the board for offensive linemen.

LB Abdul Carter was a second team All-Big Ten member last year as a freshman, and when you watch him play, it’s hard not to see another Penn State LB with pass rush chops who wore 11 (no, I’m not calling him Micah Parsons, just shades of him in his play). He has burst and speed combined in a 6’3, 249 pound frame, and could get even better in the pass rushing department. He’s a true queen on the chessboard defender and the top defender in the early goings of this draft class.

Corner Kalen King went a bit below the radar because of his teammate Joey Porter Jr., but the third-team All-Big Ten member is just as good in his own right. He’s not as big as Porter Jr, but he’s more disciplined and patient at the line of scrimmage, and might be a little bit more scheme versatile as a corner. His instincts and production (26 career pass deflections, three career INTs) puts him at the top of the CB list for 2024.