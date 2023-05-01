5 rebuilding teams that nailed the 2023 NFL Draft

The 2023 NFL Draft is in the rear view mirror and we now begin the long wait until rookie mini camps open, giving us the first time to see rookies in action.

Draft weekend was unpredictable, just as we thought it might be, but this was also a very quiet year when it came to established player trades. DeAndre Hopkins didn’t move, nobody traded a running back, and the only talent that switched teams leading up to draft weekend was Aaron Rodgers finally being dealt to the Jets. Still, even without any big player moves some of the league’s worst teams got much, much better over the weekend.

It goes without saying that whoever has the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft deserves a “most improved” spot, but this is especially apparent for the Panthers. It often got lost in the shuffle of their pre-draft blockbuster trade that Carolina was a 7-10 team a year ago, in spite of a coaching change, having one of the worst quarterback rooms in the NFL, and trading away their best offensive player in Christian McCaffrey.

Losing top receiver D.J. Moore certainly stings. Moore became the kicker in the trade with the Bears that put the deal over the top. He’s a tremendous player, and won’t be easy to be replaced — but in hindsight Carolina absolutely made the right move.

Bryce Young is such a prolific upgrade out of the gate that it’s almost impossible to quantify. Sure, the Panthers will tout that the job is an “open competition” between Young and veteran free agent signing Andy Dalton, but expect Young to start Week 1. The Panthers were 29th in the NFL in passing yards, 28th in passing touchdowns. The bar to clear is ludicrously low, and as the most pro-ready passer in this class Young should be able to thrive.

Second round pick WR Jonathan Mingo is fascinating. He was taken well before several other receivers, but had traits the coaching staff was desperate to add. The big, strong receiver with strong ball instincts and catcher’s mitts for hands gives Carolina a modern slot option perfect for their offense.

An entire new look for this Carolina Panthers offense. It's right in front of them to win 10 games next year. pic.twitter.com/Nz3jnlYdbu — Daniel Jeremiah (@MoveTheSticks) April 29, 2023

The NFC South is bad. The division is so weak that the Panthers will get a beneficial out of division schedule in 2023. Getting to double digit wins and a playoff spot really won’t be that difficult.

The ramifications of the Texans’ huge Day 1 trade won’t be felt for a few years, but as we sit immediately following the 2023 draft there’s no question they got much, much better. Quarterback and pass rusher were the team’s two biggest needs, and both got fixed in one night.

Will Anderson Jr. will be an impact player from day one, and C.J. Stroud easily has that potential too — so long as the coaching staff and front office are willing to put their feelings aside and hand him the reigns. There are some worrying signs from the front office about their feelings towards Stroud, but he’s a really good player they should be happy with.

There’s nothing the Texans didn’t need. Not only did Houston get two huge top-end talents, but found some great value down their board with Tank Dell and Henry To’o’To’o. The rest of the AFC South got much better as well, so it’s slightly cold comfort taking big steps forward — but this is a team that could easily double its win total in 2023.

Looking at Chicago’s picks in isolation is only part of this picture. When you factor in D.J. Moore being a part of their draft class it really shows the potential improvement here.

Effectively the Bears used the 2023 draft to get a No. 1 receiver, a new starting right tackle, as well as upgrades on the defensive side of the ball the team needed. One player who shouldn’t be slept on is RB Roschon Johnson, who Chicago took in the fourth round and has real potential to surprise.

Johnson’s stats aren’t eye-popping because he was stuck behind Bijan Robinson at Texas, but there’s some sneaky potential here. Lest we forget that in 2008 the Cowboys took Felix Jones, who was backing up three-down all-world RB Darren McFadden, and ended up being the better pro. Roschon Johnson is not better than Bijan Robinson, that is silly — but there is some evidence that great players can be locked behind elite stars.

The Bears were the worst team in the NFL last season, and they made some very smart moves. They should absolutely be much improved in 2023.

I absolutely love what the Colts did this draft. Honestly, this team had no real business picking among the worst teams in the NFL (thanks, Jeff Saturday). Seriously, Colts fans should be thanking Saturday because he brought them to Anthony Richardson.

It won’t take a lot for the Colts to be better in 2023, and the decision whether to see Richardson and develop him, or let him take his lumps under center will be a fascinating decision. On paper Indianapolis easily got three starters out of this class in Richardson, Julius Brents, and Adetomiwa Adebawore — and it wouldn’t surprise me if Josh Downs put major pressure on the depth chart and fights his way into a starting role himself.

This team is not far removed from making the playoffs, and if Richardson lives up to his potential then the sky will be the limit.

Another team who netted a lot of starting talent, I love the value this team found. Broderick Jones is a lock to start from day one, as is Joey Porter Jr. — which was also the best feel-good pick of the draft.

The big steal of this class is TE Darnell Washington. There are concerns about his injury history, but a third round flier is a steal for a player who easily had the talent to go in the back end of the first round, or the very early second. If Washington can stay healthy without concerns he’ll put this class over the top, and it’ll be on Kenny Pickett whether this team can take a step forward again.

The potential is certainly there for a big comeback.