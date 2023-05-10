Jaguars, Bills, Dolphins, Chiefs, and Ravens highlight the NFL’s 2023 International Series

The NFL announced on Wednesday morning the five games make up the 2023 International Series. Fans in Europe will get a chance to see teams that made playoff appearances a season ago, teams that are hoping to get back to the playoffs, and even the defending Super Bowl Champions.

In addition, the NFL announced a pair of games in Germany. The NFL debuted a game in Germany a season ago, with a Week 10 game between the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Munich’s Allianz Arena. This year two games will take place at Frankfurt Stadium in November.

Here are the games. Odds are available for each game at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Wembley Stadium, London

Week 4 - October 1

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Week 5 - October 8

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London

Week 6 - October 15

Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt

Week 9 - November 5

Indianapolis Colts vs. New England Patriots

Frankfurt Stadium, Frankfurt

Week 10 - November 12

There are a number of notable things about the five international games. First is the fact that the Jacksonville Jaguars are playing back-to-back games in London, first against the Falcons in Week 4 and then the Bills in Week 5. That makes Jacksonville the first team in NFL history to play a pair of games overseas in an NFL season.

And that game against Buffalo could have huge playoff implications in the AFC, in addition to featuring two of the game’s most talented quarterbacks in Josh Allen and Trevor Lawrence.

The same could be said of the game the following week, when Baltimore takes on Tennessee. Lamar Jackson, fresh off signing his new deal with the Ravens, leads Baltimore against Derrick Henry and the Titans. Will it be Ryan Tannehill under center for this game, or will rookie WIll Levis be leading the offense by this point in the season?

The two Germany games are fascinating. First is a matchup of playoff teams, with the Dolphins squaring off with the defending Super Bowl champions. Then in Week 10 the Patriots will take on the Colts, setting up a potential Anthony Richardson vs. Bill Belichick matchup when Indianapolis has the football.