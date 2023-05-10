Steelers RB Najee Harris was vibing in a Mexico wrestling ring

As a part of the NFL’s promotion of their International Series, players are sent across the country to promote the NFL coming to their city. Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris was in Mexico doing promotion of the International Series for the NFL.

While in Mexico, Harris had some downtime, so naturally he hopped into a Consejo Mundial de Lucha Libre (CMLL) wrestling ring, one of the premier Lucha Libre wrestling promotions in the world. It looked like he was having fun, entering the ring with the Atlantis, a famed Lucha Libre wrestler.

Atlantis and Pittsburgh Steeler running back Najee Harris pic.twitter.com/wZG0FfZp8p — luchablog (@luchablog) May 10, 2023

You might think that the intersection of Pittsburgh Steeler running backs and professional wrestling was started by Harris yesterday, but you would be wrong! Steelers RBs have been involved in professional wrestling before, although in a limited capacity.

Former RB Deangelo Wiliams mixed it up in an IMPACT wrestling ring while he was a member of the Steelers, having his first and last match in 2017.

Najee Harris becomes the second Steelers RB involved in the world of professional wrestling.



The first? DeAngelo Williams pic.twitter.com/2V9Ipr52ak https://t.co/8FTOX0mKGY — Nick Farabaugh (@FarabaughFB) May 10, 2023

Does this mean Harris is stepping into the ring as a wrestler any time soon? I doubt it, but the chances are never zero.