Aaron Rodgers to make his Jets debut against Josh Allen and the Bills on Monday Night Football

The NFL announced that the Jets and the Bills will square off on MNF to close out Week 1 of the 2023 season

By Mark Schofield
New York Jets Introduce Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Photo by Elsa/Getty Images

It looks like NFL fans are going to have many chances to catch Aaron Rodgers in his first season with the New York Jets.

The league announced on Thursday morning that Rodgers will make his debut in a Jets uniform against Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football, capping off the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

Rodgers, after weeks — if not months — of breathless speculation was traded to the Jets in the days before the 2023 NFL draft. He will get a quick introduction to life in the AFC East, taking on the Bills at MetLife Stadium on Monday, September 11:

While the Jets’ full schedule has yet to be announced, this is already the second game to be unveiled, and the second “island game” for New York. The league announced earlier this week that Rodgers and the Jets will be featured in the NFL’s first ever Black Friday game. On the day after Thanksgiving Amazon Prime will showcase another AFC East clash, as the Jets will take on Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins.

