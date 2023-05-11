Tom Brady is coming back to New England to be honored at Patriots home opener

Tom Brady is headed back to New England.

The Patriots announced on Thursday that the legendary quarterback would be back in Foxborough for the first home game of their 2023 season, to be honored for his years with the organization.

Owner Robert Kraft made the announcement on Good Morning Football.

“The greatest player in the history of the game player right here in Foxborough, and I’m happy to tell you ... I invited him back to come here and be with us at the opening game.”

Brady spent the first 20 years of his NFL career with the Patriots, winning six Super Bowls with the organization. He was also a three-time MVP selection during his time in Foxborough. Following 20 years with the team, Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, winning a Super Bowl in his first season in the NFC South.

This will not be Brady’s first time back at Gillette Stadium. He returned with the Buccaneers for a regular-season game back in 2021, his second season with Tampa Bay. This was the welcome that Brady received from the New England fans on that night:

You can watch Kraft’s announcement here:

Robert Kraft on honoring @TomBrady at @GilletteStadium. pic.twitter.com/Dg4Aq2TXvq — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 11, 2023

As for who the Patriots will be playing, and when that game will be? Stay tuned later tonight when the NFL unveils the full 2023 schedule.