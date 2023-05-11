Aaron Rodgers is a 9/11 truther and his first Jets game is on 9/11

The biggest test for the Aaron Rodgers-led Jets comes early this year, hosting the Bills on Monday Night Football. It just so happens to fall on September 11, and that’s where this gets a little awkward.

We don’t need to bloviate on the significance of 9/11, and having two New York teams face off will mean a lot on a day of remembrance. However, this is also the first time Rodgers’, shall we say “unique” way of thinking will run head-first into being the face of the Jets.

Former Packers QB DeShon Kizer revealed in 2022 that he was once asked by Rodgers “you believe in 9/11?”

This Deshone Kizer interview by Adam Breneman has some absolutely buck-wild stories about Aaron Rodgers and conspiracies https://t.co/lr2gsjdiIn pic.twitter.com/Pp4Wm2Meq4 — Arif Hasan, but NFL (@ArifHasanNFL) November 29, 2022

Being a 9/11 truther isn’t a new thing to the NFL. Peter Carroll has been one for years— but it’s really different when you’re the face of the New York Jets, rather than playing for a team hundreds of miles away.

Rodgers’ brand of “free thinking” was always going to cause some cognitive dissonance for Jets fans. New York is much, much different place than Wisconsin — and fans might need to have to grapple with Rodgers’ personal politics a lot earlier than they expected the first time he takes the field in the regular season.