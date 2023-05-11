 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Chargers anime video won the NFL Schedule Release videos by a mile

MUST. WATCH. NOW.

By James Dator
The NFL schedule release is a time for social media teams around the league to show us how creative and fun they are, before getting muzzled when the season begins. This year everyone brought their A-game, but nobody quite like the Los Angeles Chargers.

Repeating the same theme as 2022, the Chargers went for an homage to anime — but it was absolutely transcendent.

This is nothing short of brilliant. Not only do the Chargers jump between some of the most iconic anime moments of all time, but we get tons of added features like:

Infamous Chiefs super-fan “Chiefsaholic” with an ankle bracelet.

Dak Prescott getting run over by a bus.

Mike McDaniel vaping, which honestly, might be the most believable element of all this.

Peep Zach Wilson in Times Square on a “Single Cougars in Your Area” sign

THEY EVEN MADE FUN OF THE LIONS HAVING PLAYERS SUSPENDED FOR GAMBLING BECAUSE THE CHARGERS KNOW NO MERCY!

The Chargers are absolute savages, and I love it.

