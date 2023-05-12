Every NFL Week 1 game on 2023 schedule, ranked by watchability

The 2023 NFL schedule is now set.

Before we head into full offseason mode, it is time to look ahead, for a moment, at Week 1 of the 2023 campaign.

Things may change between now and then, but right now, here are the 16 Week 1 games, ranked by watchability.

It should be no surprise that this game is ranked high on this list. After all, this contest cracked our list of the best games of the entire 2023 NFL season. The defending Super Bowl champions raising the banner to begin a new season is always a draw, but beyond Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs, we also get the fightin’ Dan Campbells. The Detroit Lions are one of the more fascinating teams to watch this season, and expectations are high in the Motor City. How they fare against Mahomes and company will be a great barometer to just how good they really are.

The debut of Aaron Rodgers for the New York Jets? A thrilling AFC East battle featuring Josh Allen and the defending division champions? Monday Night Football in MetLife Stadium to round out the first week of the season? Those are just a few of the reasons why this is one of the best games of the week.

The Dolphins and the Chargers are two of the more intriguing teams in the AFC. Will Justin Herbert and the Chargers live up to the annual expectations placed on them by the media? Will Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins not just return to the playoffs, but put together a deep run of their own? Plus, the schematic battle between Brandon Staley and Mike McDaniel might be worth the price of admission ... or a Sunday Ticket subscription on YouTube TV.

The first Sunday night affair of the season? An NFC East tilt between a pair of teams coming off playoff appearances. The New York Giants shocked the football world by making the playoffs, and knocking off the Minnesota Vikings before falling to the Philadelphia Eagles in the Divisional Round. As for the Dallas Cowboys, they took care of Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the playoffs for the second-straight season. How will Brian Daboll and company fare in Year Two? Week 1 will get us closer to that answer.

5. Philadelphia Eagles at New England Patriots

Using last year’s records, the New England Patriots have one of the toughest schedules in the entire NFL. Part of that is due to the fact that the AFC East is set to take on the NFC East this year, meaning that New England has to take on three NFC playoff teams from a season ago, in addition to the Bills and the Dolphins in the AFC East. That’s eight games against playoff teams alone.

Kicking it off for Bill Belichick’s squad? Welcoming the defending NFC Champions to town. Sure they’ll be honoring Tom Brady that night, but that just means more images of Super Bowl LII to go around ...

Let’s be real: Early returns on the Browns’ Deshaun Watson gambit failed miserably. Watson was godawful in his six games back following suspension, and that could absolutely be rust working its way off — or perhaps the start of an organizational disaster.

The expectation is that Cleveland should be able to compete in a serious way in the AFC, not just the AFC North. All roads in the division run through Cincinnati and Baltimore right now, so any hopes of making an impact in 2023 require making a statement against Joe Burrow and Co.

This game should give us an idea of both teams’ potential, and that makes it a fascinating game to watch to kick off the year.

If there is indeed a true changing of the guard in the NFC North, this Week 1 clash could be a good barometer. Aaron Rodgers has given way to Jordan Love under center for the Green Bay Packers, and the Chicago Bears have added a lot of talent to their roster between free agency and the draft. Will those additions be enough to boost Justin Fields in his third year in the league, or are the Packers still one of the teams to beat in the NFC?

Two of the best offensive rookies from the 2023 NFL Draft will clash in Week 1 when Bryce Young presumably leads the Panthers against Bijan Robinson and the Falcons. There’s more to this game than just rookie intrigue, however.

It goes without saying that the NFC South is the most wide-open division in football. All four teams are in some phase of rebuilding, and while the Derek Carr-led Saints have the most veteran experience, upside is definitely in Carolina and Atlanta’s court. Will Desmond Ridder show he can be ‘the guy’? Will Frank Reich’s new system with the Panthers turn the corner? This is out first chance to answer some of these questions, and it could be a factor late in the season when we look at the NFC South race.

With time, the games between the Trevor Lawrence-led Jaguars and the Anthony Richardson-led Colts could be must-watch television.

Week 1, however, is probably not that time. It might take some time for Richardson to ease into the NFL game, and there is a chance that new head coach Shane Steichen will rely on Gardner Minshew at the start of the season as Richardson learns the Indianapolis offense. Now, the second meeting of the season between these two AFC South rivals could indeed be a must-watch event.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Minnesota Vikings

Rebuilding following Tom Brady’s retirement will take time. However, the Buccaneers appear to be confident in their chances to compete in the NFC South right now. Bruce Arians has been talking up Baker Mayfield, and while that feels like misplaced faith, maybe Tampa Bay can coax something out of him?

This is a barometer game, not just to get a sense of where the Bucs are, but also how Minnesota’s extremely shaky secondary can hold up. Any chances of competing in the NFC for a playoff spot will require stopping the pass — something we don’t know whether this team can do yet.

11. San Francisco 49ers at Pittsburgh Steelers

Sam Darnold vs. Kenny Pickett: What’s not to love? Okay, everything.

The 49ers are more or less hoping to maintain to start the season until Brock Purdy is back from surgery, while the Steelers are praying that Pickett will take a step forward in year two and prove he’s the franchise QB the team was looking for.

It’s unclear how that will pan out, and either way this game probably isn’t one to draw too many conclusions from, regardless of what happens. The 49ers will likely look flatter than they should on offense, while the San Francisco defense is such a black hole that judging Pickett if he struggles will be premature.

This is all about seeing whether these teams were right in picking their scapegoats. Josh McDaniels basically asserted that Derek Carr was the issue, and we’ll see if the switch to Jimmy G will yield results. Meanwhile Denver are desperate to believe Russell Wilson is still one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and coaching was a problem in the Mile High City.

Let’s face it: The Raiders and Broncos are playing for third and forth in the AFC West. Any hopes of either team defying those expectations requires a strong start.

Lamar Jackson has his new contract with the Ravens, and some new receivers to target in the passing game, with the team adding Odell Beckham Jr. as well as rookie Zay Flowers. Add in new offensive coordinator Todd Monken, and this could be a much different Baltimore offense than we have seen the past few seasons.

As for the Texans, they added C.J Stroud and Will Anderson Jr. at the top of the 2023 draft, bringing them some much needed talent on both sides of the ball. Anderson in particular could flourish as a rookie under head coach DeMeco Ryans.

The Derek Carr Era begins at home, as the Tennessee Titans come to New Orleans to take on the Saints. Given the quarterback questions in the rest of the division, the presence of Carr under center for New Orleans could give the Saints the edge in the NFC South.

Speaking of quarterback questions, will it be Ryan Tannehill under center when this game kicks off, or will rookie Will Levis get the call?

Here is an exercise: Take stock of the quarterback rooms in this division. In San Francisco you have Sam Darnold, along with Trey Lance and Brock Purdy, both of whom are coming off an injury. Kyler Murray is coming off his knee injury and his status for Week 1 is in doubt. Matthew Stafford last saw action in Week 11 a season ago and was placed on Injured Reserve with a spinal cord contusion.

Do the Seahawks — with Geno Smith — have the most stable QB situation in the division?

16. Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders

Colt McCoy! Sam Howell! NFL action is back at FedEx Field!