Watch T.J. Watt fall into his pool

T.J. Watt is one of the NFL’s best defensive players. The Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher was named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year following the 2021 season, when he racked up a league-leading 22.5 sacks along with 21 tackles for a loss. Last season, while he did not repeat as the NFL Defensive Player of the Year, he recorded another 5.5 sacks over 10 games, and reached his fifth-straight Pro Bowl.

Yet, for a few moments on Thursday, Watt sent every Steelers fan into a brief panic.

The pass rusher shared a video taken from his home’s security camera, that featured Watt cleaning his pool ... and then falling into it:

Warning.. The activity in this video may be dangerous… don’t try at home.. (I am completely ok ) pic.twitter.com/IiXt5xQmsh — TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) May 18, 2023

It is hard to pick out the best moment from this clip: Either it is Watt tossing his phone onto the nearby chaise lounge after falling in, or the very good pup coming over to make sure Watt was okay.

We’ll probably go with the pup. Dogs rule.