Mac Jones seeing Taylor Swift is the best thing in Boston sports right now

A winter of promise is giving way to a summer of discontent for Boston sports fans.

After posting the best regular season in NHL history en route to the Presidents’ Trophy, the Boston Bruins were bounced out of the opening round of the NHL playoffs by the Florida Panthers. Boston gave up a game-tying goal in the closing seconds of Game 7, and went on to lose in overtime.

Now the Boston Celtics are set to see their season end in rather embarrassing fashion. After storming back to defeat the Philadelphia 76ers in a seven-game series, the Celtics are on the brink of being swept by another Florida tea, the Miami Heat, after Sunday night’s blowout loss.

And while the Boston Red Sox have a solid record, clocking in at 26-21 on the young season, that is only good enough for fourth place in a deep, and talented, AL East.

So is there any good news in Boston sports right now?

Maybe it is this.

Mac Jones: Certified Swiftie.

Taylor Swift descended upon Foxborough this past weekend for three shows at Gillette Stadium as part of her “The Eras Tour.” And the New England quarterback made it to at least one of those performances. Jones was spotted up front for the Friday night show, along with his girlfriend Sophie Scott:

Jones also posted this video on TikTok:

In this video from the Patriots, Jones elaborates on his favorite Swift songs, and albums:

Just a couple of Swifties ready for #FoxboroughTSTheErasTour pic.twitter.com/WhfEFOJoB6 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 19, 2023

Look, Boston fans have been through a tough few weeks. We’re looking for some silver linings right now, and we’ll take what we can get.

Because ESPN’s NBA analytics certainly are not helping.