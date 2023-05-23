NFL approves flex scheduling for ‘Thursday Night Football’

At the NFL’s Spring League Meetings on Monday, a resolution was approved allowing for flex scheduling of Thursday Night Football games for the 2023 season. The resolution was approved on a trial basis for the upcoming season.

According to the resolution, TNF games in Weeks 13 through 17 could be flexed to a Sunday afternoon start time. Teams would be required to receive 28 days’ notice from the league office. The resolution also indicates that late-season games currently scheduled as “TBD” are also eligible to be designated by the league for TNF.

Any team that is flexed to TNF under this resolution will see that game count towards the maximum of “appearance limit” of seven games. Under current league rules, a team can have up to seven primetime games over the course of a season.

The resolution passed Monday also indicates that no club will be flexed from Sunday to Thursday more than once, and no team will be forced to play more than two Thursday games over the course of a single season. Furthermore, the league will only apply flex scheduling to TNF up to two times next season.

This resolution applies to the 2023 season only. If, however, the league does not apply flex scheduling to TNF during the 2023 campaign, then the resolution will remain in effect for 2024.

According to reports, the resolution did not receive universal support around the league. The resolution passed by a vote of 24-8, with these eight franchises voting against the proposal: The Giants, Jets, Packers, Bears, Raiders, Detroit, Bengals, and Pittsburgh.

Giants co-owner John Mara, who voted against the proposal, has been adamantly against this idea dating back to March, when he said this:

Giants co-owner John Mara voted against this and is vehemently opposed to it. He said this in March:

“Flexible scheduling, as it is, is really inconsiderate to our season-ticket holders and the people who fill our stadiums every week.'' https://t.co/jFrOkOWHbx — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) May 22, 2023

He added this for good measure:

More Mara: “To flex a game back to Thursday night, to me, is just abusive and I am adamantly opposed to it.” https://t.co/UmlfwwMWfV — Paul Schwartz (@NYPost_Schwartz) May 22, 2023

Here are the games currently scheduled for TNF in the applicable weeks:

Week 13: Seattle Seahawks at Dallas Cowboys

Week 14: New England Patriots at Pittsburgh Steelers

Week 15: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Week 16: New Orleans Saints at Los Angeles Rams

Week 17: New York Jets at Cleveland Browns

Part of the reason for this resolution, as outlined by the league, is that TNF is the only primetime package without flex scheduling. The league previously approved flex scheduling for Monday Night Football for the 2023 season, which is an option during Weeks 12 through 17.

Here are the games currently scheduled for MNF in the applicable weeks:

Week 12: Chicago Bears at Minnesota Vikings

Week 13: Cincinnati Bengals at Jacksonville Jaguars

Week 14: Tennessee Titans at Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers at New York Giants

Week 15: Kansas City Chiefs at New England Patriots

Week 16: Baltimore Ravens at San Francisco 49ers

Week 17: Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys (Saturday)

For those who need a refresher on how to watch TNF on Amazon Prime, we have you covered.