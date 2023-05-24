David Montgomery throws shade at Bears tanking after signing with Lions

Running back David Montgomery is enjoying his first set of OTAs with his new team, the Detroit Lions.

But the former Bear opened up about his time in Chicago, and was brutally honest with his assessment.

Speaking on the premier episode of Lions Gaming, Montgomery shared his thoughts while streaming a NBA2K game between the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics with his new teammate C.J. Gardner-Johnson. When Gardner-Johnson brought up the years of losing Montgomery endured with the Bears, the running back opened up.

“That’s all I was used to,” Montgomery said on the losses in Chicago. “And it got to a point where it sucked the fun out of the game for me because I’m a competitor. I like to compete. That’s what football’s about. It’s so refreshing to be in a place where that’s appreciated.”

Montgomery played four seasons with the Bears, rushing for 3,609 yards and 26 touchdowns during his time in Chicago. The Bears reached the playoffs just once during his time in Chicago, losing in the 2020 Wild Card round to the New Orleans Saints. Montgomery was held to just 31 rushing yards on 12 carries in that game.

Following the 2020 season, the Bears won just six games in 2021, and only three a season ago. Montgomery signed a three-year deal with the Lions this offseason, worth up to $18 million. He joins a Detroit franchise that is hoping to return to the playoffs, and added another running back in the draft, Jahmyr Gibbs out of Alabama.

Montgomery’s thoughts on losing were not the only interesting quote to come out of the streaming session. Gardner-Johnson shared some deep thoughts on, well, cheese:

On, and for those wondering, Gardner-Johnson delivered a Boston win, hours before the Celtics beat the Heat in Game 4 of the East finals:

Guess I need to beat @MontgomerDavid EVERY TIME BEFORE CELTICS PLAY pic.twitter.com/kElJMSg5oY — C.J. Gardner-Johnson (@CGJXXIII) May 24, 2023

As a Boston fan, is it too much to ask for a rematch on Thursday?