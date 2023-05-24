Chase Young got brutally honest advice from Commanders DC on how to earn pay day

After coming into the NFL with high expectations, it feels like Washington Commanders EDGE Chase Young could be on the brink of an exit from the Commanders. In April, the Commanders declined to pick up the fifth-year option for the defensive lineman, and he’ll be a free agent at the end of this year. However, we have seen players excel in contract years, putting together extremely high levels of play en route to a new contract.

On Tuesday, Commanders DC Jack Del Rio was asked about Young and playing without the fifth-year option, and what he had to say was pretty interesting. Via Commanders beat reporter Matthew Paras for the Washington Times:

“It’s a production business,” Del Rio said. “For Chase, coming off a major injury, making it back late last year, not really fully himself, so hopefully he’s able to find that piece of mind where he can really let it rip and give it his very best.” “Most guys get irritated by it. Have a little edge to ‘em. And that’s not a bad thing. You know it’s just reality. The team is making a big investment and already has in some respects, so yeah, go out and earn it. Just like Daron (Payne) did. Daron provided the blueprint for how to handle that situation. I thought he handled himself beautifully. I thought he went out there and played great football. And he’s got a great contract.”

The Chase Young career in DC has been underwhelming, but in some cases you can say that it’s because of things that are out of his control. Young hasn’t played a full season since his rookie year when he won Defensive Rookie of the Year, and last season it was clear that he was still recovering from a torn ACL he suffered in 2021. That’s really what makes this discussion about an extension so tricky. Young hasn’t been healthy often, and because of that, he hasn’t been extremely effective. What Del Rio said about lack of production stemming from those injuries is true, and that’s a major reason why the Commanders opted not to use the fifth-year option on him.

In addition, the Commanders will still be paying defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne major amounts of money going into 2024, and with Young’s fifth-year option being close to $18 million for the year, the Commanders couldn’t spend that money on a player who hasn’t completed a full season in almost two years.

That makes this season the most important one of Young’s career. He has to fully recover from that ACL injury he suffered, while also regaining the same form that helped him win DROTY. If he can do that, he’ll surely be paid; by the Commanders or by another team.