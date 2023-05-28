Aaron Rodgers shakes it off at Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift continues to work through the nation on her The Eras tour.

And more than one starting QB in the NFL has gone to see her live.

Earlier this month it was New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones, who made his way to Gillette Stadium to see Swift when she was in Foxborough for three nights. The next QB to see her live in concert? None other than Jones’s new competition in the AFC East, Aaron Rodgers.

The former Packers QB was one of many celebrities spotted at MetLife Stadium, along with Ben Stiller and Miles Teller, but we also have video of Rodgers shaking it off, thanks to @ezbaxz2 on Twitter:

In case you are wondering, upcoming stops for Swift’s The Eras tour include Chicago, Detroit, Pittsburgh, Minneapolis, Cincinnati, and Kansas City.

So, Justin Fields, Jared Goff, Kenny Pickett, Kirk Cousins, Joe Burrow, and Patrick Mahomes could be next in line.