Dalvin Cook trade rumors: 6 teams that make sense for the Vikings RB

The next major running back cut is on the horizon, with the Vikings reportedly trying to Dalvin Cook before the 4 p.m. ET deadline that would prevent the team moving on without incurring a significant cap penalty. Cook joins Ezekiel Elliott and Christian McCaffrey among the high-paid RB extension players who have either been cut or traded due to their cap hit exceeding their worth on the field.

It’s wild to think we’re in this position again, but it’s just how the NFL is moving now. Two years ago Cook was seen as one of the top running backs in the league, and the No. 2 all-purpose back behind McCaffrey. Now the Vikings would be lucky to get a mid-round conditional pick due to his salary.

There are two outcomes when it comes to a trade:

Minnesota finds a team willing to take on Cook’s contract and gets very little in return They have to eat some of his salary to facilitate a deal, which could get them a slightly higher pick

Neither of these situations is guaranteed, or even likely. Cook was able to play every game last season, but has a history of missing time due to injury. This is coupled with the fact that the RB underwent shoulder surgery in the offseason to repair damage he sustained in 2019, adding more murkiness to a possible trade. We’re left with a supremely talented back when healthy, but needing a very specific home.

Here are the teams who should kick the tired.

No. 1: Buffalo Bills

This happened every single time there’s a running back on the market, and I’m going to keep putting the Bills first until they show there’s a plan. The lack of a reliable running game is still Buffalo’s biggest weakness, and James Cook (yes, Dalvin’s younger brother) is a huge question mark whether he can carry the load in 2023.

The Bills don’t have the cap space to absorb Dalvin’s contract. It would require the Vikings taking on a significant amount of money to make it happen. However, the benefit would be that Cook is sent out of conference — lessening the risk of a trade coming back to bite the Vikings.

Despite this being the most obvious landing spot, it still feels doubtful. The Bills haven’t shown much interest in upgrading the position, and that probably won’t change with Dalvin on the block — unless the team really believes that putting the two Cook brothers together could be a solid 1-2 punch for them.

No. 2: Chicago Bears

It would absolutely hurt to trade Cook inside the NFC North, but this move makes a lot of sense. The Bears are trying to rebuild their offense in a hurry and have draft capital to spare, while still being in need of a running back.

If Cook is healthy (yes, that’s a big if) then you have a pretty dynamic offense brewing in Chicago. Cook and D’Onta Foreman at RB is a nice tandem, and with Justin Fields set to take strides with D.J. Moore at WR it’s a pretty compelling package.

The Bears have more cap space than anyone right now. Getting an RB might seem like a bit of a luxury considering their other needs, but if the plan it to make the Bears relevant sooner, rather than later, then this move just fits.

No. 3: New Orleans Saints

The salary cap is a fake construct to the Saints. An annoying road block they just navigate around each year. Right now New Orleans already have Alvin Kamara, but with his status up in the air pending a legal trial, there is a major chance he could get suspended to start the year.

Not only is this a concern, but Kamara’s production has dropped off significantly in the last two years. If this team wants to try and contend in the NFC South (and all signs point to yes), then adding a weapon like Cook could really help the team in 2023.

Normally I wouldn’t give this any chance, but considering how the Saints manage the cap it’s a possibility.

No. 4: Los Angeles Chargers

BUT THEY HAVE AUSTIN EKELER!! Not for long, then don’t. The Chargers RB wants out, leaving a mammoth gap in the backfield. If this team wants to avoid Justin Herbert becoming the next Philip Rivers they have to make moves to keep competitive and put themselves in the playoffs every year.

That’s tough to imagine without established talent while they build their depth. Cook’s ability in the passing game would help Herbert out a lot, but this feels like an outside possibility while Ekeler is till in L.A. Still a possible location to watch.

No. 5: Arizona Cardinals

James Conner is their lead back. ‘Nuff said.

No. 6: Carolina Panthers

Let’s throw a big old dark horse in at the end, shall we? The Panthers have the second most cap space in the NFL and are desperate to put as much talent around Bryce Young as possible.

Yes, this team signed Miles Sanders in free agency — but it was low-money deal that could easily be part of a running back by committee. It seems weird to imagine the Panthers trading away Christian McCaffrey only to trade for Dalvin Cook, but there’s some logic here.

This team needs every weapon it can muster if they want to try and win the NFC South in Young’s first season under center — which seems like something they’re interested in doing. Cook and Sanders would give the Panthers one of the league’s best running back duos, and more importantly two players who can catch passes out of the backfield.

This seems incredibly unlikely, but wilder things have happened and that makes Carolina a team to watch.