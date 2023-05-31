Robert Saleh raves about Garrett Wilson’s strong, juicy routes

There is a lot of excitement around the New York Jets this season, and with good reason. General manager Joe Douglas has put together a talented young core of players, and that group finished 7-10 a season ago, keeping themselves in the playoff mix until late in the season despite less-than-stellar quarterback play.

The youth movement in New York is nothing short of impressive. The Jets have last year’s Defensive Rookie of the Year in cornerback Sauce Gardner, as well as last year’s Offensive Rookie of the Year in wide receiver Garrett Wilson. In addition, running back Breece Hall might have been up for OROY honors had he not suffered an injury late in October.

Oh, and they added that Aaron Rodgers guy to hopefully sort out their quarterback problems.

So you can understand the excitement coming out of the Jets’ locker room this offseason. Speaking at OTAs on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh talked about Wilson, and pointed to the things he needs to do to improve upon his rookie campaign, and a reason why Saleh is confident he will do just that in his second season.

His “juicy” route-running skills:

Saleh also credits his mental makeup, as well as his drive, as reasons while Wilson will build on what he did as a rookie. And let’s not forget, what he did as a rookie was incredibly impressive. Even with erratic quarterback play, Wilson caught 83 passes — on 147 targets — for 1,103 yards and 4 touchdowns.

Now he’ll have Rodgers throwing to him.

Sounds pretty juicy.