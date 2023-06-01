Tom Brady clears air about future with Raiders, FOX broadcasting job

The dots were extremely easy to connect.

When it was announced that Tom Brady was joining the ownership group of the Las Vegas Raiders, rumblings worked their way through the NFL media world that a door could be open for Brady to return to the field. After all, the head coach in Las Vegas is none other than Josh McDaniels, Brady’s former offensive coordinator for many seasons in New England. It is an offense that Brady knows inside-and-out, and one he could execute nearly immediately.

Then came the word that Jimmy Garoppolo, his one-time backup in New England who also knows the system, underwent foot surgery this offseason.

Again, the dots were easy to connect. Brady could be back on the field for the Raiders this year.

Well, someone has stepped up to pour some cold water on those dots.

None other than Brady himself.

Speaking with Robin Lundberg of SI Now, Brady made it clear that his future is in the broadcast booth with Fox Sports, and in the ownership box with the Raiders.

Not down on the sidelines.

Tom Brady is not coming back, from Tom Brady pic.twitter.com/1DrYsyfAkl — Robin Lundberg (@robinlundberg) June 1, 2023

“I’m certain I’m not playing again.”

So, we can put those rumors to bed now.

Unless, of course, Garoppolo suffers a setback ...