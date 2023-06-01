Will Levis missed the entire net at Titans OTAs on a simple passing drill

It’s that magic time of year where we get to see rookies for the first time during OTAs and when it comes to Will Levis and the Titans we had a gem of the moment.

Another look at #Titans QBs. Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis and Will Levis. pic.twitter.com/zcJfjToTWA — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) May 31, 2023

Ryan Tannehill, Malik Willis, and Will Levis were operating in a footwork drill that requires the passers to move laterally, turn, and pass into a throwing net. Tannehill did a good job, showing decent lateral speed before hitting the net close to middle. Willis was surprisingly sluggish in his footwork, but got a big reaction when he threw with perfect accuracy into the middle bucket.

Then came Levis. He showed okay footwork, turned, and fired the ball over the entire net. Sure, it’s just one drill in isolation, but it doesn’t do a ton to inspire confidence when the biggest issue about Levis entering the NFL was his mammoth arm without the accuracy to back it up.

Maybe the Titans just need a bigger net.