Tom Brady had quite the sports weekend

Tom Brady had himself a nice little weekend of sports spectating.

The retired quarterback — and newly minted part owner of the Las Vegas Raiders — was in Europe to catch a glimpse of two massive sporting events. On Saturday Brady was in the western part of France, on site to take in the start of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Brady was one of many celebrity athletes on site for the endurance racing event. LeBron James gave the starting command, and Ferrari F1 driver Charles Leclerc was on site to support the manufacturer’s return to Le Mans after a 50-year absence:

However, Brady did not stick around for long, as he made the trip northeast up the A11 to Paris, for the men’s final of the 2023 French Open.

Brady was seated in Novak Djokovic’s box along with Djokovic’s wife Jelena, as the third-seeded Djokovic looked to secure his 23rd Grand Slam title:

Tom Brady is at the French Open to watch Novak Djokovic vs Casper Ruud. pic.twitter.com/I29AOrW4EM — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 11, 2023

When Djokovic was on the cusp of the title, Brady had his phone ready to capture the moment:

Tom Brady was ready for Novak to make history pic.twitter.com/39goMxK5Sw — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 11, 2023

After Djokovic captured his third French Open title, he made his way to the box where the two athletes shared a quick hug:

Novak Djokovic finds @TomBrady right after winning #23pic.twitter.com/gXwghyzSzF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 11, 2023

The two have been friends for years, and back in 2021 Djokovic talked about how he spoke with Brady regularly, and the two would share tips on recovery and training. Those tips must have worked, as Brady was able to play at a very high level well into his 40s, and Djokovic just passed Rafael Nadal with his 23rd Grand Slam title, coming at the age of 36.

All in all, not a bad weekend of being a fan for Brady.