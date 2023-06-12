Travis Kelce’s first pitch redemption

We love a redemption story.

You may recall that a back in April, Travis Kelce had the honor of throwing out the first pitch at the home opener for the Cleveland Guardians. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, was a three-sport athlete at Cleveland Heights High School.

Where he played basketball, football and yes, baseball.

Yet, perhaps he forgot the lessons he learned on the diamond while in high school. Because on that fateful Friday afternoon in April, it did not go too well for him:

Dude catches touchdowns and spikes footballs for a living. ‍♂️



Thanks for hanging out, @tkelce, and welcome home!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/htRz945z15 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) April 7, 2023

However, on Monday night Kelce had a chance for redemption.

The Kansas City Royals held “Chiefs Night” on Monday night, and both Kelce and Patrick Mahomes were part of the ceremony, long with the team’s cheerleaders, and KC Wolf, the team’s mascot:

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes on Chiefs night at The K: pic.twitter.com/CmlCIbvMNu — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) June 12, 2023

As part of the celebration, Kelce was given a chance to deliver yet another first pitch.

He made the most of his second chance:

Here is the television angle:

STRIKE!!! Travis Kelce with a wonderful first pitch to Bobby Witt Jr. #ChiefsKingdom #Royals pic.twitter.com/3EHhOwfrqa — Bally Sports Kansas City (@BallySportsKC) June 13, 2023

This is certainly a much better effort from Kelce. However, some kudos should be given to KC Wolf, and Sluggerrr, the Royals’ mascot. The duo stood at home plate, holding up huge arrows pointing towards Bobby Witt Jr., who was waiting to catch the first pitch from Kelce.

Their guidance might have paid off for Kelce on Monday night.

Perhaps along with a little practice.