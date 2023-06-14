Mark Schlereth shares brutal truth about life as an offensive lineman

Life as an NFL player is a year-round job.

There is no offseason. The offseason, as it were, is spent getting ready for the regular season. Sure players can find time for vacations, but if you are not devoting the bulk of your time to getting better at your craft, someone else will be. That might be a teammate looking to take your job, or an opponent getting ready to beat you on Sunday.

To that end, we have seen the growth of some position-specific camps the past few years, whether it is Von Miller’s Pass Rush Summit, or Tight End University, started by Travis Kelce, George Kittle, and Greg Olsen.

Another position-specific summit we see each offseason is OL Masterminds. Started by All-Pro Lane Johnson and former lineman turned trainer Duke Manyweather, OL Masterminds gets offensive linemen together each summer to hone their craft, and get ready to take on the Von Millers of the world.

The group shared on social media Wednesday a clip of former lineman turned analyst Mark Schlereth speaking at last year’s conference. The clip contains some harsh truth about the only “transition” available to linemen. While cornerbacks can become safeties, wide receivers can become tight ends, and pass rushers can move inside, there is only one transition available for offensive linemen.

A transition to becoming a fan in the stands. Note: The language is not exactly safe for work:

Schlereth also talks at length about how difficult playing on the OL is, and how you have to match up against players who, in many instances, are better athletes than you are. Making matters worse? The fact that you might win that matchup 64 times over the course of a game, but if you lose it just once and give up a sack, that is a big problem.

Maybe when you’re watching a game this season and you see a lineman give up a sack, think about this clip.