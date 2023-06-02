ChiefsAholic’s bank robbing story keeps getting wilder with Most Wanted list

Back in December the world learned the truth behind Kansas City Chiefs superfan “ChiefsAholic.” That came to light when the well-known NFL superfan did not show up at the Chiefs’ game on the road against the Houston Texans.

Internet sleuths got to sleuthing, and uncovered something that defied belief. The man inside the wolf costume was identified as Xaviar Babudar, and he had something of a shocking past.

As in, bank-robbing kind of shocking.

He was linked to a bank robbery in Oklahoma that took place in December, apparently while he was on his way down to Houston to see the game:

He was linked to a bank robbery in Oklahoma that took place in December, apparently while he was on his way down to Houston to see the game:





He was arrested, given an ankle monitor, and was due to be arraigned in March. However, Babudar did not appear for that hearing, and skipped town, with authorities believing that he removed his ankle monitor.

That incident found him referenced — twice — in the anime schedule release video put out by the Los Angeles Chargers in May:

Now, he is referenced somewhere else.

A “Most Wanted” list.

Officials in Oklahoma have added him to their “Most Wanted Fugitives” list. According to the posting, he is wanted in Tulsa for “Failure to Appear” in connection with the bank robbery. In this story from FOX 4, it is noted that there is an active arrest warrant out for Babudar, and if found he will be held on a $1 million bond.

“There is an active arrest warrant for Babudar. If found, he will be arrested and held on a $1 million bond.

“There is also a reward offered for information leading to Babudar’s arrest. Anyone who knows his whereabouts is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.”

Internet sleuths, do what you do.