Eagles WR Devon Allen is still insanely fast

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Devon Allen might have a difficult decision to make this August.

The Eagles are set to open training camp on July 25th, and Allen is hoping to stick on the roster this year after spending the 2023 season on the practice squad.

However, Allen might be in Budapest this August.

For the 2023 World Championships in track and field.

Allen is an elite-level hurdler, and over this past weekend he competed in the USA Track and Field NYC Grand Prix. He finished second in the 110-meter hurdles with a time of 13.04 seconds, the fourth-fastest time in the world this year. You can see that race here, with Allen in lane 5:

.@YouNgeSaVage__ went a SB of 13.23 (+1.6 m/s) in the men's 100mH at the NYC Grand Prix!#GeauxTigers | Peacock pic.twitter.com/K5fyBIHOf1 — LSU Track & Field (@LSUTrackField) June 24, 2023

Allen won the event in last year’s USATF NYC Grand Prix, posting a time of 12.84 seconds. Daniel Roberts, who had a 13.01, won this year’s event, finishing just ahead of the Eagles WR.

Allen has improved his time in each of the five events he has run in this year, starting with a 13.46 in April at the Penn Relays. That is pretty impressive standing alone, but even more impressive when you consider that his training for the outdoor season was delayed by the Eagles’ run to the Super Bowl.

“It was a little bit later than most seasons with football and making it to the Super Bowl, obviously,” explained Allen to KPIC over the weekend. “We didn’t finish playing until February 12. Then, obviously, I wanted a little bit of time off to make sure I’m not banged up. It’s a long football season.”

Up next for the WR? The United States Championships, scheduled for July 6-9 in Eugene, Oregon. How he does there could see him qualify for the World Championships, which would make for a very interesting decision in August.

“Yeah, I still don’t have a plan of what I’m gonna do with Worlds being during training camp. It’d be nice to compete at Worlds and also it would be nice to be at training camp so I can make the 53-man roster,” said Allen to KPIC ahead of the NYC GP. “So obviously it’s gonna be a little bit of a decision but I’m not gonna worry about that, like I said, until I make the world championship team. USAS is a competitive meet; just gotta focus on doing that first.”