NFL gambling suspensions include Titans OL Nicholas Petit-Frere, Isaiah Rodgers, and Rashod Berry

On Thursday Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere released a statement indicating that he would be suspended for six games during the 2023 NFL season for a violation of the league’s gambling policy.

Petit-Frere indicated in the statement that he did not bet on NFL games, but was being suspended because he placed bets while at the Titans’ facility. He also noted that the wagers he placed were legal under state law:

Titans’ OT Nicholas Petit-Frere is being suspended six games for violating the NFL’s gambling policy. Petit-Frere is adamant that he did not bet on NFL games. But he is being suspended for betting on other sports at the workplace.



His statement to ESPN: pic.twitter.com/mvXfig5V10 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 29, 2023

This suspension is expected to be the first of a “handful” of suspensions to be handed down this week. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported on Wednesday that additional suspension were likely coming from the NFL this week:

A handful of NFL players, including Colts’ cornerback and kick returner Isaiah Rodgers, are expected to receive season-long suspensions this week for allegedly gambling, sources tell ESPN. pic.twitter.com/7hPaqJOQlN — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 28, 2023

According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts, as well as current free agent Demetrius Taylor, are being suspended “indefinitely” for placing bets on NFL games:

Isaiah Rodgers and Rashod Berry of the Indianapolis Colts and free agent Demetrius Taylor are suspended indefinitely through at least the conclusion of the 2023 season for betting on NFL games in the 2022 season. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 29, 2023

Pelissero followed that report with the news that both Rodgers and Berry were released by the Colts. The organization confirmed that news with a statement from General Manager Chris Ballard. “We have made the following roster moves as a consequence of the determination that these players violated the league’s gambling policy,” said Ballard. “The integrity of the game is of the utmost importance. As an organization we will continue to educate our players, coaches, and staff on the policies in place and the significant consequences that may occur with violations.”

These are just the latest examples of the league looking to curb violations of the NFL’s gambling policy by both players and team personnel. Back in April the NFL suspended five players, including Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams, for violations of the league’s gambling policy.

Williams, Stanley Berryhill, Quintez Cephus, and C.J. Moore of the Detroit Lions, and Shaka Toney of the Washington Commanders, were suspended by the league for violations of the NFL’s gambling policy.

Moore, Cephus, and Toney were suspended for the entire 2023 NFL season. Williams and Berryhill are facing six-game suspensions. Williams and Berryhill did not bet on the NFL but were found to have placed bets on college games from the team’s facility. Gambling at a team facility is a violation of the league’s policies. The other suspended players were found to place bets on NFL games, which is not allowed under the league’s gambling policy.

Following their suspensions, both Moore and Cephus were waived by the Lions.

“As a result of an NFL investigation, it came to our attention that a few of our players had violated the league’s gambling policy,” said Lions General Manager Brad Holmes back in April after the suspensions were announced. “These players exhibited decision making that is not consistent with our organizational values and violates league rules.”

“We have made the decision to part ways with Quintez and C.J. immediately,” added Holmes.

Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Calvin Ridley, who was recently reinstated, was suspended indefinitely after it was discovered that he gambled on games during the 2021 season.

Following the suspensions of Williams, Berryhill, Cephus, Moore, and Toney the league attempted to clarify their policy on gambling, highlighting six “key rules” for players and personnel to follow:

Don’t bet on the NFL; Don’t gamble at your team facility, while traveling for a road game or staying at a team hotel; Don’t have someone bet for you; Don’t share team “inside information”; Don’t enter a sportsbook during the NFL playing season; Don’t play daily fantasy football.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.