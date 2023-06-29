Derek Carr will never forgive the Raiders for making his wife cry

Derek Carr will forever have beef with the Raiders. The Saints quarterback talked to the Fresno Bee this week and explained his exit from Las Vegas and how he will never, ever forgive his former team for making his wife cry.

When asked if he would have returned to the Raiders if they asked him, Carr had a pretty blunt response.

“Once they made my wife cry, that was pretty much over,” he said. “Once they made her cry, that was out. But the love for my teammates is what probably would have made me do it.

If someone made my wife cry I would absolutely hold a grudge. I thought there must have been some horrible incident where the organization insulted her or something, but the reason is (sorry) pretty hilarious.

“I would have said I don’t even want the money, just to play two more times in front of our fans. I didn’t get that opportunity. So it definitely lit a fire inside me to keep going.”

Yes, that’s it. Seriously. The reason Derek Carr’s wife cried is because Derek was sad he was benched for the final two games of the 2022 regular season while the team evaluated Jarrett Stidham.

I don’t mean to laugh ... but lol. I think there are a lot better reasons to be upset about Derek Carr than him being benched. Like being made fun of his entire career. Also, it’s weird that Carr felt totally beholden to Vegas fans when it was only the third year in the city. It’s not like he’d developed a decade-long relationship with the local fanbase.

I hope Derek Carr finds what he’s looking for. I also hope he’s not expecting another fanbase to be drastically nicer to him.