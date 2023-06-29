Gronk is sick of getting rizzed up by Baby Gronk’s dad

Three weeks ago the world learned about the nonsensical madness that is Baby Gronk. Jake San Miguel, a promising 10-year-old football player from California has been transformed into an influencer by his father, who is hawking out his son to anyone who will take a photo with him in an attempt to create fame.

If you so much as mention “Baby Gronk” on Twitter he’ll immediately follow you. If you’re famous then you’re absolutely getting a DM from Baby Gronk’s dad begging for a meet and greet or collaboration. It’s so far beyond the pale it’s ridiculous, and nobody is more sick of it than Rob Gronkowski himself.

This week Gronk was asked about the whole Baby Gronk phenomenon, and revealed that he’s been contacted OVER 500 TIMES by Baby Gronk’s dad to schedule a meet up between the two.

“Four weeks ago, my brother told me, ‘Yo, have you seen Baby Gronk?’ ‘Did I see him? ‘ I go. ‘His dad hit me up 500 times already.’ He goes, ‘Don’t do anything.’”

The quest to push Baby Gronk’s stardom is going to absolutely destroy any chance the kid had to play ball, not to mention the pressure of being an influencer at such a young age and ruin his childhood. “It’s to the point where it’s awkward. It’s too far,” Gronk added, before mentioning that he’ll have to hit Baby Gronk’s dad with a cease and desist order.

It’s unclear how serious Gronk was being, but it’s well within his rights. An entire influencer empire is being built around this kid, and honestly, it would actually help this kid to stop having his dad damage his reputation in football so much before his career can even begin. Not to mention, it’s ridiculous to even talk about a kid’s “career” at 10-years-old. Maybe just let him play football and be a kid, and if he wants to take it to the next level then cool — if not, let him live his life.

I actually hope Gronk follows though, because this has all gone too far.