Sad Terrell Davis became instant meme during NBA Finals

As a sport fan, there is nothing tougher than seeing your team lose, and having to endure the celebration of the opposition fans right in front of you.

That is the life that former Denver Broncos running back Terrell Davis led on Sunday night.

After Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler buried a three to give the heat a 95-89 lead with just under seven minutes remaining, TV cameras captured some Heat fans celebrating the huge shot.

Right in the middle, with his eyes closed as if he wanted to wish the shot away, was Davis:

Former Denver Broncos great Terrell Davis found himself in the middle of this celebration from Miami Heat fans. pic.twitter.com/QtRdpKHCHU — The Comeback (@thecomeback) June 5, 2023

Reaction around social media was quick, and continued into Monday.

Terrell Davis is sick pic.twitter.com/2TuXnXf2kz — six (@Sixfever) June 5, 2023

terrell davis is so sick of those women sitting to his left. — bomani (@bomani_jones) June 5, 2023

Shannon’s Broncos teammate Terrell Davis has become a meme for his courtside reaction during last night’s home Nuggets loss. Now on @undisputed — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) June 5, 2023

Davis was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2017. Over his seven-year career, all of which he spent with the Denver Broncos, Davis won two Super Bowls, was named the MVP of Super Bowl XXXII, was voted as the league’s MVP during the 1998 season, and was twice named the Offensive Player of the Year, in both 1996 and 1998.

But in today’s social media age, you can become a meme in the blink of an eye.