Adam Schefter follows ‘Stoned Daily’ or he thinks the Commanders suck

It’s always delightful when someone makes an big mistake on Twitter, and Adam Schefter did that on Tuesday morning.

In a hasty attempt (presumably) to retweet the photos posted by the Commanders, Schefty accidentally retweeted a reply from “@StonedDaily___” which focuses on the lifestyle of being stoned daily.

We can’t rule out the chance that Schefter is just an avid follower of Stoned Daily. Maybe he needs to keep up on all the new strains and developments in the world of weed, because it’s the only way he can handle being on the phone with agents all day long to get scoops.

Perhaps he just really thinks the Commanders suck. Dude had a really cozy relationship with the prior management, so perhaps there’s some bad feelings about how that ended.

Either way, it’s really funny to get an alert on your phone at 9:45 a.m. that Adam Schefter retweeted something from “Stoned Daily,” which is precisely what happened to me today.