NFL rookies drew their new team logos and made the greatest shirts

In what needs to be a new tradition, the NFL teamed up with Homage to make new t-shirts featuring hand drawn art by NFL rookies that show off their teams. Emphasis on “hand drawn” here, because these were glorious messes in the best possible way.

For this first round we only have six shirts, but every single one is a gem.

Bryce Young turned Carolina’s panther into a terrified house cat

I’m being a little generous here, because you could also mistake Young’s drawing of the Panthers logo for a weird slug.

Bijan Robinson tried to draw a Falcon, but ended up with Electabuzz

Has this man ever seen a falcon before? It’s a weird fat bear with no wings and ... yeah, it’s just Electabuzz

Zay Flowers did his best to imagine the Ravens logo, but created a squid instead

I’ll also accept weird clam, or gosh... another Pokemon like Cloyster? Still, we’re not only relying on Pokemon here.

Tank Bigsby had a promising start to his jaguar, but it turned into a cyclops

Not going to lie though, Bigsby’s version of the logo feels much more Duval.

Will Anderson’s sad attempt at the Texan’s logo looks like a man who got a dog haircut

Why is this logo so sad? Probably because it went to the barbershop wanting a Cranston and ended up with this.

Sam LaPorta tried to save his lion with googly eyes, but still just made a cookie monster

“T” is for “Touchdown” that’s good enough for me.