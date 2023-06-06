Marshawn Lynch is starring in a queer ‘American Pie’ style comedy from the makers of ‘Cocaine Bear’

We learned earlier this year that Marshawn Lynch would be making his Hollywood debut, but even knowing that we weren’t ready for what happened on Tuesday when Lynch dropped the trailer for Bottoms.

Peep the trailer… yo boi done made it to the big screen. #BottomsMovie in theaters August 25th + some mo’ cities September 1st. pic.twitter.com/ALKPt4i7wS — Marshawn Lynch (@MoneyLynch) June 6, 2023

The team behind the movie made Pitch Perfect and Cocaine Bear, so you know EXACTLY where this one is falling tonally. The movie itself is a mash-up of some wild source material judging from the trailer and press releases.

At its heart Bottoms is about two queer high school students who start a fight club in order to have sex before graduation. So it’s a little bit like American Pie and Fight Club, but there are also elements of Heathers in this too — and lots of blood, and Marshawn reading a copy of “Divorced & Happy” magazine.

Lynch serves as the teen’s fight club instructor, which is the part he was born to play. Already this is looking like it has potential to be very good, and certainly much better than Brett Favre in There’s Something About Mary.