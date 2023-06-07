Josh Allen and Bills fans will be on the cover of Madden 24

Josh Allen revealed on Wednesday that he is officially the cover athlete for Madden 24.

The regular edition of the game just has Allen, while the Deluxe Edition features the iconic photo of Allen jumping into the stands of Highmark Stadium to celebrate with fans. This marks the first time a Bills player has ever been a cover athlete for Madden, and the fourth time in five years a quarterback was on the cover — with Madden 23 being the only departure, with the game being a memorial to John Madden himself.

In addition to being the first Bills player, the 2024 cover marks the first time in the history of Madden that fans are being featured prominently. In the past we’ve seen crowd shots behind players, but they are always blurred or desaturated. This edition puts the die-hard Bills fans front-and-center, adding to the legacy of football in Buffalo.

The only way this could have been better is if we had a fan diving through a table.