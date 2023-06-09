Justin Fields is hanging out with Michael Vick, which Falcons fans have to feel GREAT about

Hey Falcons fans,

This could have been you.

Justin Fields is putting in the work on Friday, and got a special visit from an NFL icon. Michael Vick pretty much re-wrote the book for the modern dual-threat quarterback, and now he’s passing on some of his wisdom to an Atlanta native ... who just happens to be playing in Chicago.

These photos represent arguably the biggest star in the history of the Falcons, and a player the Falcons should have drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft. It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Atlanta would take their home-town quarterback with the No. 4 overall pick then, but instead bucked the trend and took tight end Kyle Pitts.

Pitts was electric his rookie season, and he’s going to be an incredible player long-term. However, Fields could have made the Falcons special. Instead they now have Desmond Ridder throwing the football, which nobody believes is going to work except for the world’s biggest Desmond Ridder fans.

This has to hurt. Sorry for rubbing salt in the wound.