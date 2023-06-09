Aaron Rodgers pokes fun at new teammate Zach Wilson’s own comments

The New York Jets drafted Zach Wilson at No. 2 overall in 2021 to be the team’s franchise quarterback. By the end of his second season, it was already obvious Wilson was never going to be that. Through his first two seasons, Wilson has thrown more interceptions than touchdowns and was never able to earn the respect of his teammates. That’s why the Jets made a bold trade to acquire Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.

When rumors of the Jets’ intentions to add Rodgers started circling at the end of last season, Wilson made it known he wasn’t giving up the starting QB gig without a fight. When asked about the Jets bringing in a veteran quarterback, Wilson said: “I’m gonna make that dude’s life hell in practice every day,” Wilson said. “I’m gonna go out there and do my best to show the coaches that I deserve to be there. It’s not in a negative way, it’s in a positive way. It’s making everybody else better, hopefully.”

Rodgers was acquired a few months later.

Now together during OTA practices, Rodgers hasn’t forgotten about Wilson’s offseason quote. When asked about his young backup, Rodgers dropped this gem:

Aaron Rodgers when asked how Zach Wilson has handled the situation he’s been in this offseason:



“He’s been incredible. He hasn’t made my life hell everyday.” pic.twitter.com/aWR2i3Ghr8 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) June 9, 2023

At 39 years old, Rodgers is on a team other than the Green Bay Packers for the first time in his career. His game has slipped some recently after winning back-to-back MVPs in 2020 and 2021, but he’s hoping New York’s remade wide receiver corps and ferocious defense can help him regain his status as one of the league’s top QBs.

For his part, Rodgers is saying all the right things:

Jets QB Aaron Rodgers on the off-season program: “The last six weeks have been about as much fun as I’ve had in a while. It’s good to be excited to come to work.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 9, 2023

And making impressive throws in practice:

Aaron Rodgers with deep balls to Allen Lazard and Garrett Wilson pic.twitter.com/8jPKzh0N8r — Jets Videos (@snyjets) June 9, 2023

As a Bears fan, I’m thrilled Rodgers found a new home. Whatever he does in New York, he can’t hurt me anymore.