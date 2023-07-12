11 NFL training camp battles that will shape the 2023 season

Training camps around the NFL open next week, and the march to the regular season begins. We got our first look at the league’s brightest new players in rookie camps and OTAs, but it’s now that we’ll truly begin to see their potential.

The biggest question for teams around the league are the battles that will be settled on training fields around the country. Which rookies will unseat veterans? How will free agents shake up depth charts? How will teams deal with lofty expectations and who might exceed their lowly projection?

Here’s what we’re most excited to see when training camps open.

Indianapolis Colts: Gardner Minshew vs. Anthony Richardson

There are a number of reasons to be excited about rookie quarterback Anthony Richardson. Of course there is the talent and potential, as Richardson’s combination of athleticism and arm talent is rare.

Then there is the fact that he could not have landed in a better spot than Indianapolis under new head coach Shane Steichen. Fresh off turning Jalen Hurts from a second-round backup into a potential MVP, Steichen has a road map to use for Richardson’s development.

But the team drafted Richardson to be their quarterback of the next decade, not just the next few months. That means long-term goals, and not short-term gains, will be the focus. If taking their time with Richardson is the best for his progress, that will be their approach.

And with Gardner Minshew in the same QB room, another QB who knows Steichen’s offense, the Colts can afford to take their time.

Seeing if Richardson wins this job, or if Minshew becomes the best option to start the season, will be fascinating to watch this summer.

Tennessee Titans: Ryan Tannehill vs. Will Levis vs. Malik Willis

The Titans’ QB room is fascinatingly bizarre. Conventional logic would suggest that Tannehill would serve as veteran mentor, with the end goal of getting Will Levis ready — but Tannehill as shown he’s a giant baby when it comes to anyone coming for his job.

On some level I get it, vets wants to defend their spot — but he’s 34-years-old with the window closing. The Titans need him to usher in another era, but without that support it’s likely we’re headed for an old fashioned camp battle.

Long term the team wants Will Levis to be the answer, but Malik Willis was thrust into a starting role before he was ready and given an unfair shake. There’s every possibility he could surprise in camp, leading to a true QB controversy in Nashville.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield vs. Kyle Trask

Look, someone has to win this.

There is a case to be made that the NFC South is the NFL’s most chaotic division this season. The Carolina Panthers are starting a rookie quarterback in Bryce Young. The Atlanta Falcons, having passed on other options via free agency, the draft and even in a trade, are rolling with second-year passer Desmond Ridder. The New Orleans Saints are turning things over to Derek Carr.

And then there is this battle in Tampa Bay, to determine who is stepping into shoes vacated by Tom Brady.

Quarterback battles are inherently fun — unless you are in one — and following this throughout the rest of the summer will make for some great content.

Carolina Panthers: The battle for WR1

Trading D.J. Moore to move up to No. 1 created a vacuum among the Panthers pass catchers and right now the top job is completely up in the air. On paper it’s currently Adam Thielen, but he’s better suited to play the in the slot to give Bryce Young the sure-handed target he needs.

This opens up a three way battle between DJ Chark, who was signed in free agency, Terrace Marshall Jr, and rookie Jonathan Mingo.

Of these three it’s Mingo who will be the most fascinating to watch. Carolina drafted the big-bodied Ole Miss receiver higher than most draft pundits predicted he’d go, and early returns in rookie camp was incredibly promising. He quickly developed a rapport with Young, and that could be enough to secure him the job.

Kansas City Chiefs: The WR room

We know the primary target for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game, and that is tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce led the Chiefs last season with 152 targets, and with JuJu Smith-Schuster — who was second on the team in targets with 101 — now set to catch passes from Mac Jones, Kelce nearly doubled the targets for the next player on that list in Marquez Valdes-Scantling, who had 81.

Valdes-Scantling is perhaps the likely “next man up” in the Chiefs’ WR room, but he is not the only option. Second-year player Skyy Moore, rookie Rashee Rice, and former first-round pick Kadarius Toney are also options for Andy Reid and company.

The fact of the matter is, whomever emerges out of this group will be in a good position to succeed, given the fact they’ll be catching passes from #15. But this battle may have ramifications for both fantasy players, and the AFC at-large.

New York Jets: LT and RT

Five players, two spots.

That is the task facing New York Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and offensive line coach Keith Carter over these next few weeks. The Jets have to figure out their offensive line, and in particular the tackle spots. The interior looks set, with Laken Tomlinson and Alijah Vera-Tucker at the guard spots, and either Connor McGovern or second-round pick Joe Tippmann at center.

The two tackle spots, however, are a bit question.

Veteran Duane Brown, signed last August, played 12 games at LT last season and is likely the top choice there, but Max Mitchell and fourth-round pick Carter Warren are also options. At right tackle the Jets are hoping to finally see the best of Mekhi Becton. Becton was moved to RT during training camp, but suffered an injury during camp a year ago that he attributes to the switch, and the player is hoping to move back to the left side. Veteran Billy Turner as well as Yodny Cajuste are also options there.

During minicamp head coach Robert Saleh made it clear that the team will play their “best five,” and figuring that out is a huge part of the Jets’ plans this summer. After all, that best five has a critical job.

Protecting Aaron Rodgers.

New York Jets: The Jets versus expectations

There is another looming battle ahead for the New York Jets, beyond their offensive line.

This one has to do with expectations.

A season ago the Jets were on the cusp of the playoffs. While they ultimately fell short, this is a roster that has the returning Defensive Rookie of the Year in Sauce Gardner, the returning Offensive Rookie of the Year in Garrett Wilson, and a player in running back Breece Hall who, were it not for his injury in October, might have challenged Wilson for those honors.

This is a talented — and young — roster that was missing one critical component.

Simply average quarterback play.

Instead what they got was QB play near the bottom of the league. Zach Wilson, prior to his benching, was at or near the bottom of the league in almost every passing metric. Joe Flacco and Chris Streveler fared little better in their opportunities, and while Mike White had a great game against the Chicago Bears in throwing three touchdown passes, those were the only three he threw last year.

Simply average QB play might have landed them in the playoffs.

Now? They add Aaron Rodgers.

Expectations are high in New York, and as I am typing this word is breaking that the Jets will be featured on “Hard Knocks.” But expectations can only get you so far in the NFL. Also, consider this: The Jets open the season: Against Buffalo, at Dallas, against New England, against Kansas City, at Denver, and against Philadelphia.

Those are six very tough games ahead of their bye week, after which they face the Giants and the Chargers.

Eight games to start the year, six against playoff teams. That is not exactly an easy way to start things. And in the AFC this year, even if they go 5-3 over those first eight, that might see them playing catch-up in the division, and in the conference standings.

Expectations are what you make of them, but in New York this year, they could be make-or-break.

San Francisco 49ers: QB Battle

Look, this is going to be one of the biggest battles of the entire football season, and one of the most talked about battles of the year. The 49ers are absolutely loaded on both sides of the ball, and Kyle Shanahan continues to be the best offensive playcaller and designer in the entire league. However, their shortcomings for the past four seasons have been in the QB room, and this season might ultimately end up being the breaking point.

In one corner we have Brock Purdy, the second year player who took over for the injured Jimmy Garoppolo and set NFL Twitter on fire. Purdy did injure himself in the NFC Championship game, a UCL injury that required surgery on his elbow. Purdy doesn’t have the high end athletic tools like other top tier QBs in the league, but what he did show was that he can keep the 49ers offense on schedule, while doing enough wacky stuff to keep opponents guessing.

In the other corner, we have Trey Lance, the QB the 49ers traded MAJOR capital for to draft him third overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. Lance has supreme talent, but hasn’t played in many games. He went into the 2022 season as the starting QB, but one broken ankle later, he now finds himself embroiled in major trade rumors. However, Lance should be fully healthy and gives the Niners a totally different dynamic at the QB position.

There’s also Sam Darnold...who is here too.

This battle could have major ramifications throughout the rest of the league. If Lance loses the battle, he could be huge trade bait for QB needy teams needing to rebuild. If Lance wins the job, Purdy becomes a backup who teams could want to trade for if they want a stopgap option at QB. If Darnold wins, nothing matters and the world is an endless void. Eat at Arby's.

Minnesota Vikings: CB1, CB2 and CB3

Cornerback was a clear weakness for the Minnesota Vikings a season ago. The Vikings began the year with Patrick Peterson and Cam Dantzler as their top-two options, but Peterson is now in Pittsburgh, and Dantzler was released by the Vikings last season, and recently signed with the Buffalo Bills.

Finding their two starters on the outside, as well as their best option in the slot, tops the to-do list on the defensive side of the ball this summer.

Byron Murphy Jr., signed by the Vikings this offseason, is the likely option inside for the team. His two-year, $17.5 million contract has a max value of $22 million and that would seem to point to him as the primary choice in the slot.

Outside, the Vikings have a few different options. Andrew Booth Jr., a former second-round pick in 2022 out of Clemson, is one option. As is Akayleb Evans, drafted two rounds after Booth. Beyond those two players, the team added Mekhi Blackmon in the third round this past draft, as well as JoeJuan Williams, another former second-round pick, via free agency.

Secondary is, as noted by the wise Eric Eager of Sumer Sports, a weak-link position group. This unit will only be as good as their weakest option. If the Vikings want to repeat atop the NFC North, they’ll have to find their best three options at corner during training camp.

Buffalo Bills: Gabe Davis vs. Free Agency

The No. 2 receiver spot for the Bills has been far from solidified, and despite being a serviceable receiver across from Stefon Diggs, questions remain about Gave Davis as a long-term option.

This will be a battle to keep his job, with the Bills closely monitoring free agency — and more specifically, DeAndre Hopkins. If Davis doesn’t progress the way the Bills like they won’t waste any time trying to bring D-Hop to Buffalo, seeking more pop and star power in order to get them over the hump and hope to beat the Chiefs in the AFC.

Pressure is a strange thing when it comes to training camp, and it will be fascinating if the headlines and rumors get to be too much for him.

Detroit Lions: Starting RB battle

The only thing Dan Campbell loves more than a 50 percent off coupon for creatine is a good running game. Detroit turned heads in the first round of the NFL draft by selecting Jahmyr Gibbs, especially after signing David Montgomery as a free agent.

Naturally the Lions took Gibbs to be their future, but Montgomery is more of a bruising, traditional back that Campbell would prefer. It’s going to be interesting to see how both mesh inside the offense and work as dual-theat backs with Jared Goff. That could be the deciding factor in this battle.