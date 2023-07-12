 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile
The Jets will be this year’s ‘Hard Knocks’ team, and they’re not happy

The drama is starting already.

By James Dator
/ new
New York Jets Offseason Workout Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The 2023 edition of Hard Knocks was quickly turning into a mess. As recently as a month ago there were reports that none of the four eligible teams for show wanted to be featured — leading to an extreme delay in the announcement from the NFL. In the end the league forced the Jets hand, making them this year’s subject.

From a viewer perspective this is the best possible outcome. Nobody compares to the intrigue of the Jets this season when it comes to the other eligible teams (Commanders, Saints and Bears), as we’ll get to witness the entire Aaron Rodgers saga unfold in New York. Not only that, but we’ll have the Zach Wilson drama to watch after months of being roasted on social media by fans and teammates, as well as the weight of expectation being on the team in a “Super Bowl or bust” year.

This announcement will cause drama though, because the Jets really didn’t want to be picked this year.

Robert Saleh was vocal about not wanting to be on the show, while special teams captain Justin Hardee Jr. went a step further, calling Hard Knocks a “distraction.”

The drama is going to be real when the show premieres later this year. I can’t wait.

