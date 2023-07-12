The Jets will be this year’s ‘Hard Knocks’ team, and they’re not happy

The 2023 edition of Hard Knocks was quickly turning into a mess. As recently as a month ago there were reports that none of the four eligible teams for show wanted to be featured — leading to an extreme delay in the announcement from the NFL. In the end the league forced the Jets hand, making them this year’s subject.

NFL and NFL Films have selected the New York Jets to serve as this year’s team on Hard Knocks, per sources.



Jets report to training camp one week from today, July 18, and the cameras will be rolling in full force. pic.twitter.com/aRyd1Vot7z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 12, 2023

From a viewer perspective this is the best possible outcome. Nobody compares to the intrigue of the Jets this season when it comes to the other eligible teams (Commanders, Saints and Bears), as we’ll get to witness the entire Aaron Rodgers saga unfold in New York. Not only that, but we’ll have the Zach Wilson drama to watch after months of being roasted on social media by fans and teammates, as well as the weight of expectation being on the team in a “Super Bowl or bust” year.

This announcement will cause drama though, because the Jets really didn’t want to be picked this year.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said he hasn’t heard yet on Hard Knocks: “I know there are several teams that would love Hard Knocks to be in their building. We’re just not one of them.” — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) June 9, 2023

Robert Saleh was vocal about not wanting to be on the show, while special teams captain Justin Hardee Jr. went a step further, calling Hard Knocks a “distraction.”

Man y’all can give hard knocks to another team man we tryna focus and win that’s a distraction ‍♂️ https://t.co/I3UKllwL7D — Justin Hardee Sr. (@jhardee_19) April 2, 2023

The drama is going to be real when the show premieres later this year. I can’t wait.